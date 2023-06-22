Extraction 2 viewers spot ‘ridiculous’ blunder in Chris Hemsworth sequel

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Eagled-eyed Netflix viewers have spotted a hilarious blunder in the new action thriller Extraction 2.

The film, a sequel to the 2020 Chris Hemsworth film Extraction, was released on the streaming service last Friday (16 June).

In Extraction 2, Hemsworth reprises his role of skilled mercenary Tyler Rakes, who is tasked with rescuing a woman and two children from a state-of-the-art prison facility.

The sequel has received better reviews than the first movie, though viewers have complained about one particular element. Now, however, the movie has also faced mockery on social media after a clip was shared highlighting a regrettable filming blunder.

In the footage, which occurs roughly 45 minutes into the scene, Hemsworth’s character can be seen exchanging gunfire with an enemy helicopter.

As he tries to avoid getting shot, Rakes takes cover behind a ladder – offering almost no barrier whatsoever between his body and the oncoming bullets.

“I’m watching Extraction 2 and Chris Hemsworth has just taken cover behind a ladder,” one person wrote, sharing a clip of the moment on Twitter.

Others piled in with amused reactions to the incongruous scene, sharing comments on social media.

“It worked, didn’t it,” one person joked, while another described the moment as “ridiculous”.

“He’s taking steps to protect himself,” punned another, while someone else remarked: “Everyone knows it’s bad luck to hide behind a ladder.”

Irish comedian Dara Ó Briain jokingly explained: “This would work because the wavelength of the bullets is longer than the gaps in the ladders. You need a helicopter mini-gun whose bullets have a smaller wavelengths.”

Others likened the moment to that found in a video game.

Chris Hemsworth in ‘Extraction 2' (Jasin Boland/Netflix)

“Prime video game mechanic right there. Ladders are solid (even though partially invisible) objects in many games,” one person wrote. “That and the Rocky-inspired rehab montage got me laughing pretty good.”

“Writer, director and producer all play too many FPS games apparently,” another hypothesised.

“I watched this last night thinking that it was a really long cut scene from a game like Far Cry. Please tell me I’m not the only one,” someone else said.

Extraction 2 is available to stream now on Netflix.