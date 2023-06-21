Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Extraction 2 viewers spot ‘ridiculous’ blunder in Chris Hemsworth sequel

Australian actor returns as Tyler Rakes in the new Netflix sequel

Louis Chilton
Wednesday 21 June 2023 05:27
Comments
Extraction 2 trailer

Eagled-eyed Netflix viewers have spotted a hilarious blunder in the new action thriller Extraction 2.

The film, a sequel to the 2020 Chris Hemsworth film Extraction, was released on the streaming service last Friday (16 June).

In Extraction 2, Hemsworth reprises his role of skilled mercenary Tyler Rakes, who is tasked with rescuing a woman and two children from a state-of-the-art prison facility.

The sequel has received better reviews than the first movie, though viewers have complained about one particular element. Now, however, the movie has also faced mockery on social media after a clip was shared highlighting a regrettable filming blunder.

In the footage, which occurs roughly 45 minutes into the scene, Hemsworth’s character can be seen exchanging gunfire with an enemy helicopter.

Recommended

As he tries to avoid getting shot, Rakes takes cover behind a ladder – offering almost no barrier whatsoever between his body and the oncoming bullets.

“I’m watching Extraction 2 and Chris Hemsworth has just taken cover behind a ladder,” one person wrote, sharing a clip of the moment on Twitter.

Others piled in with amused reactions to the incongruous scene, sharing comments on social media.

“It worked, didn’t it,” one person joked, while another described the moment as “ridiculous”.

“He’s taking steps to protect himself,” punned another, while someone else remarked: “Everyone knows it’s bad luck to hide behind a ladder.”

Irish comedian Dara Ó Briain jokingly explained: “This would work because the wavelength of the bullets is longer than the gaps in the ladders. You need a helicopter mini-gun whose bullets have a smaller wavelengths.”

Apple TV+ logo

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7-days

New subscribers only. £6.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled

Try for free
Apple TV+ logo

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7-days

New subscribers only. £6.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled

Try for free

Others likened the moment to that found in a video game.

Chris Hemsworth in ‘Extraction 2'

(Jasin Boland/Netflix)

“Prime video game mechanic right there. Ladders are solid (even though partially invisible) objects in many games,” one person wrote. “That and the Rocky-inspired rehab montage got me laughing pretty good.”

“Writer, director and producer all play too many FPS games apparently,” another hypothesised.

Recommended

“I watched this last night thinking that it was a really long cut scene from a game like Far Cry. Please tell me I’m not the only one,” someone else said.

Extraction 2 is available to stream now on Netflix.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in