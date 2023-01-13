Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ezra Miller has avoided a jail sentence as they pleaded guilty to trespassing on a neighbour’s property.

Last year, the actor – who is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns – found themselves facing a string of arrests and reports of erratic behaviour stretching from Hawaii to Vermont.

The trespassing incident involving Miller took place on 1 May 2022, when Vermont State Police responded to a burglary complaint in Stamford after several bottles of alcohol had reportedly been taken from a residence while the homeowner was away.

The homeowner said he had been friends with Miller for about 18 years and bought the home a year and half ago in the town, where Miller had also purchased a home.

Miller was charged after police consulted surveillance footage and interviewed witnesses. In October, they pleaded not guilty to stealing the alcohol.

On Friday (13 January), the 30-year-old appeared in court, where they entered a guilty plea for a misdemeanor charge of unlawful trespass.

They received a $500 (£410) fine along with court fee charges, a year of probation and conditions including continued mental health treatment.

They avoided a three-month jail sentence for this charge, while two further charges were dropped, including a felony burglary count which could have carried a sentence of 25 years in prison.

Miller, pictured in 2018, accepted a plea deal (Getty Images)

However, Vermont Superior Court judge Kerry Ann McDonald-Cady told Miller that the felony charge could be refiled if they failed to abide by the conditions of probation.

During the nearly 30-minute hearing in Bennington, Miller answered the judge's questions but declined to make a statement.

After the hearing, Miller's attorney Lisa Shelkrot sent a statement on the actor’s behalf, reading: “Ezra would like to thank the court and the community for their trust and patience throughout this process, and would once again like to acknowledge the love and support they have received from their family and friends, who continue to be a vital presence in their ongoing mental health.”

Miller was arrested twice last year in Hawaii, including for disorderly conduct and harassment at a karaoke bar.