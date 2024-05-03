Ryan Gosling shares one career detail that ‘haunts’ him daily

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Ryan Gosling has opened up about the one career detail that “haunts” him daily.

The actor, who currently stars alongside Emily Blunt in action comedy The Fall Guy, has been reflecting on his filmography, his marriage to Eva Mendes and his reasoning for picking the films he does at this time in his life.

In a new interview, he also confessed that one aspect of his performance in La La Land makes him shudder.

Barbie actor Gosling earnt an Oscar nomination for his performance in Damien Chazelle’s 2016 musical, but if he had his way, he would go back and amend a scene in which he dances alongside co-star Emma Stone.

The actor said the reason he is reminded of the blunder is due to the fact it was plastered all over the film’s promotional materials.

“There’s a moment that haunts me where we’re dancing, Emma and I,” he told WSJ Magazine. “I didn’t know this would become the poster for the movie.”

Gosling highlighted the flat positioning of his hand, explaining: “We were supposed to have our hands up, and I thought it’d be cool to put my hand like that. Even though everyone told me it wasn’t cool, I was sure that [a flat hand] was cooler than [pointing up].

“Now when I look at it and I have to see it all the time, you know what would have been cooler than this? That,” he added, moving his hand from a flat to an upward position.

Gosling said that he thought his prior dancing experience would help with his performance in the film, adding: “Then, of course, Hamburger Hands Gosling over here… It didn’t help me at all in the end.”

Ther actor said La La Land was the first time he decided to start taking more light-hearted roles as it would be “fun” for his children.

Ryan Gosling – and his flat hand – in ‘La La Land’ ( Lionsgate )

“I think La La Land was the first,” he told the outlet.

“It was just sort of like, ‘Oh, this will be fun for them, too, because even though they’re not coming to set, we’re practising piano every day or we’re dancing or we’re singing.”

The Fall Guy is in cinemas now