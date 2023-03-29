Florence Pugh addresses trolls who accuse her of putting on an English accent

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Florence Pugh has addressed trolls who accuse her of putting on an English accent.

In the latest episode of Ed Gamble and James Acaster’s Off Menu podcast, the 27-year-old actor spoke about how so many people think she’s American.

“You do a lot of good accents in films,” Acaster told Pugh to which she replied: “Well, I can do northern quite easily, my gran is from Grimsby. So I grew up taking the piss out of my grandad.”

The podcast host responded“The first few things I saw you in, it was all American accents so I thought you were American.”

Pugh, who was born in Oxford, UK, replied by saying that a lot of people think she’s American.

“So many people think I’m American,” she said. “Then when I do things publicly, like if I present an award or I’m on a stage talking, they’re like, ‘That is the fakest English accent I have ever heard’. What do you think I- How- What?? How do I sound better?”

Acaster asked Pugh: “Why would that be a time when you fake an accent?”

She replied: “Sometimes when I’ve done Instagram Stories, [they’re] like, ‘Oh my god, Florence Pugh sounds like she’s putting on an accent’ and I’m like, no, that is me. That’s literally me. So sorry.”

(Getty Images)

In the past, many people have trolled Pugh for putting on a fake British accent.

“Why does Florence Pugh put on a fake British accent when she’s not acting,” one person wrote on Twitter.

Another person added: “Florence Pugh‘s British accent sounds fake. Lady claims was born in Oxford but I’m not buying it. She’s looks and talks like she’s from Kansas and went to a SEC school.”

One person wrote: “Florence Pugh always sounds like she’s putting on a fake British accent.”