Jason Momoa shares his prediction for the future of Aquaman

Jason Momoa says he’s confident about Aquaman’s involvement in DC Universe’s future.

The 43-year-old actor, who is set to star in the 2023 film Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, has promised fans that the film will not be his final outing as the superhero.

“I absolutely think Aquaman will be involved in the DCU,” Momoa told Total Film magazine.

“It’s on, bro – there’s no one bigger than Aquaman! But, also, I hope people are excited to see the new one. It’s fun. I really enjoy doing comedy. There’s some really funny stuff with Patrick Wilson. I really adore him. We had a great time working together. It’s like we’re brothers. There’s a lot of cool stuff happening in this one.”

Earlier this year, Momoa revealed details of his meeting with new DC Studio heads James Gunn and Peter Safran.

“It’s very, very wonderful,” Momoa told Variety of the meeting. “I’m in the house of Warner Bros and they are liking a lot of stuff I’m doing. We got a lot of good things coming.”

The Game of Thrones star also debunked rumours about him quitting the franchise.

“I’ll always be Aquaman,” Momoa said. “Ain’t anyone coming in there and taking s***. There might be some other characters, too. I can play other things, too. I can be funny and savage and charming.

(Jason Momoa / Instagram)

“The beautiful thing [about Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom] is me and my partner wrote the first treatment for it and it was about a 55-page treatment, and a lot of it has to deal with me talking to the UN about what’s happening with the melting ice caps,” he added.

“There’s no far off galaxy coming to destroy us or aliens from another place. It’s us ruining our planet. We need to get it together and save our home.”

In January, Momoa confirmed that Aquaman 2 had included multiple Batman actors during production, though he declined to say exactly who.

“I shot with a couple different Batmans, but you just don’t know what’s going on and we’ll see what the end product is,” he teased.

He previously shared a picture with Ben Affleck on the set of Aquaman 2, suggesting that Affleck would be returning as the iteration of Bruce Wayne seen in Batman vs Superman and Justice League.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is set to be released in US cinemas on 25 December and in the UK on 29 December.