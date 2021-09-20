Frank Grillo has blamed editors on his latest film for poor critical reviews of his performance, which he claims was “castrated” in post-production.

Grillo stars opposite Gerard Butler in the newly released action-thriller Copshop.

The Marvel actor took to Instagram to air his grievances about the final edit of the film, making it clear that he did not blame his friend and Copshop director Joe Carnahan for what he believes to be a poor edit of his performance.

“Although I support all films me and my partner [Carnahan] make, I’m not very pleased [with] how my performance was cut,” wrote Grillo.

“Without detail, I’ll say I gave a much more 3-dimensional take that was very colourful and very well planned out. Needless to say, that’s not what ended up in the film.”

The Purge: Anarchy star continued: “As a result, I’m getting a bit beat up by critics. That makes me f***ing mad. But there’s not a thing I can do except smile and wave.

“I will say this… The cut my boy, brother, and partner [Carnahan] made had my performance intact. Unfortunately, our cut was passed over for this cut. That’s fine. It happens, Copshop is a good movie and I’m very proud of what we did.”

He added: “But the day I take the brunt for someone else’s bulls*** will be the day I quit acting. I love what I do and put my soul into every role. So, when I read critics go at me for a character that was castrated by someone other than my director I take great offence.”

Earlier this month, Grillo’s co-star Butler admitted to injuring three people in a single day of shooting Copshop.

Butler joked that, after all the injuries, he was starting to “think about retiring”.

Copshop, which is currently out in cinemas, is set in a small-town police station that becomes a battleground between a hitman, a rookie cop and a con artist.