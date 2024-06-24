Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Filming has officially commenced on the highly anticipated Freaky Friday sequel.

Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan are reuniting to reprise their roles as mother-daughter duo Tess and Anna Coleman, more than 20 years after the original 2003 family classic was released.

“The Colemans are back and coming to theaters in 2025!” Walt Disney Studios tweeted on Monday (June 24). “The sequel to Freaky Friday is now in production!”

Alongside the post, the entertainment company included a photo of Curtis, 65, and Lohan, 37, sitting on the steps of their trailers holding hands. Curtis can be seen sticking out her tongue as she holds up a rock and roll hand sign.

It was first announced last May that the sequel was in the works at Disney after Curtis sparked rumors by posting a photo of her and Lohan on Instagram that February.

“It’s Friday. I’m just sayin! Freaky fingers crossed!” she wrote in the caption at the time.

In a later interview, Curtis confirmed. “It’s going to happen. Without saying there’s anything officially happening, I’m looking at you in this moment and saying, ‘Of course it’s going to happen.’ It’s going to happen.”

Freaky Friday stars Lohan as rebellious teenager Anne Coleman and Curtis as her mother Tess Coleman, and follows the pair as they swap bodies and are forced to live each other’s lives.

New details about Freaky Friday 2’s plot were revealed earlier this year, with The Hollywood Reporter sharing that Late Night director Nish Ganatra would be helming the project. The script will be written by Elyse Hollander.

Meanwhile, in April, according to an eight-page script and audition sides obtained by Entertainment Weekly, Lohan’s Anna is now a single mother engaged to British restauranteur Eric Davis. She has a 14-year-old daughter called Harper, while Eric has a 14-year-old daughter from a previous relationship named Lily.

Lily and Harper do “not see eye to eye,” the documents stated. The news came after Ganatra shared an open casting call to her Instagram Stories in a bid to fill the role of Anna’s daughter Harper in the movie.

Harper is described as “a tomboy with a sharp sense of humor” who’s “in a bit of a mood these days because her long-time single mom is set to marry British restaurateur Eric Davis,” according to the description.

It was also noted in the casting call that Harper “would like to see things go her way and use her intelligence to stop this marriage from ever happening,” stressing that the performance “should be grounded, emotional, and as natural as possible.”

The sides viewed by EW were sent to the prospective actors and stated, “This is a ‘body swap’ scene,” and that “Harper should channel ‘Anna’ (Lohan) and Lily should channel ‘Tess’ (Curtis).”