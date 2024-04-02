Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

New details about the plot for the much-awaited Freaky Friday 2 movie, have been revealed.

The 2003 film starring Lindsay Lohan as teenager Anna Coleman and her mother Tess, played by Jamie Lee Curtis, became a cultural phenomenon and fans have been asking for a sequel for years. The story follows the pair as they swap bodies and are forced to live each other’s lives.

On Friday (29 March) Late Night director Nish Ganatra was announced as the new movie’s filmmaker according to The Hollywood Reporter, hours after Curtis and Lohan shared a picture together on Instagram.

New details now reveal that the potential plot of the movie centres a four-body swap between Anna, her mother Tess and two teenage girls.

Audition sides (including an eight-page script) seen by Entertainment Weekly appear to reveal that Anna is now a single mother engaged to British restauranteur, Eric Davis. She has a 14-year-old daughter called Harper, while Eric has a 14-year-old daughter from a previous relationship called, Lily.

According to the documents, Lily and Harper do “not see eye to eye”.

It comes after Ganatra shared an open casting call to her Instagram stories, in a bid to fill the role of Anna’s daughter Harper in the movie.

The 14-year-old is described as “a tomboy with a sharp sense of humour” who’s “in a bit of a mood these days because her long-time single mom is set to marry British restaurateur Eric Davis,” according to the description.

The pair shared a photo to Instagram hours before the announcement that Nisha Ganatra would be directing the sequel (PA Photo/Buena Vista International UK/Instagram: @jamieleecurtis)

The sides viewed by EW were sent to the prospective stars and state “this is a ‘body swap’ scene,” and that “Harper should channel ‘Anna’ (Lindsay Lohan) and Lily should channel ‘Tess’ (Jamie Lee Curtis).”

The pair have gone on to star in other movies following the success of Freaky Friday. Curtis won an Oscar for best supporting actress for her role in Everything Everywhere All At Once, while Lohan went on to make another iconic movie in 2004, Mean Girls, and recently starred in the Netflix film Irish Wish.

The film starred a mother and daughter who swap bodies and have to live each other’s lives (PA Photo/ Buena Vista International UK)

Additional details shared in the casting call include a note stating that Harper “would like to see things go her way and use her intelligence to stop this marriage from ever happening,” stressing that the performance “should be grounded, emotional, and as natural as possible.”

Audtion scenes include body-swapped Harper and Lily (who are really Anna and Tess) participate in a beach cleanup as part of school detention as Tess shares her concerns about her daughter moving away to be in London with her husband. Other scenes include the pair enjoying glasses of apple juice from wine glasses as they mull over their youth in the kitchen.

EW could not confirm that the sides were part of the official script.

The Independent has reached out to Disney for comment.