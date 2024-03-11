Why Jamie Lee Curtis left the 2024 Oscars early

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jamie Lee Curtis made an early exit during the 2024 Oscars.

The Bear actor attended the 96th annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday 10 March. She wore an elegant black, long-sleeved Dolce and Gabbana gown on the red carpet and a gold Cathy Waterman cuff, complete with a diamond encrusted replica of the Winged Victory of Samothrace on it.

Curtis joined fellow actors in presenting the award for Best Supporting Actress, after winning her first Oscar in the same category last year for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once. This year, the award was given to Da’Vine Joy Randolph for her role in The Holdovers.

After presenting Randolph the award, Curtis ended up leaving to get takeout at In-N-Out Burger, which she shared in an Instagram post.

The caption mimicked a checklist, as it read with green emoji check marks next to tasks written in all caps: “FLY IN, GET FLUFFED AND FOLDED, PRESENT AT OSCARS, GO TO @inandout_burger, FLY AWAY.”

Her series of photos even showed the cashier taking her order as she sat in a car, as well as a glance at her food.

This isn’t the first time a celebrity has headed to the West Coast-based fast food chain after being at a high-profile event.

Following this year’s Golden Globe awards, The Holdovers actor Paul Giamatti went viral when he was photographed dining in at the chain with his Golden Globe statue sitting on the table.

Giamatti addressed the image in January at the Critics’ Choice Awards, joking during his acceptance speech: “I didn’t think my week could get any better than going viral for eating a cheeseburger. Serious, guys.”

In addition to presenting at the Academy Awards, Curtis also recently celebrated 25 years of sobriety. Last February, the 65-year-old Oscar winner took to Instagram to mark more than two decades of sobriety. “25 years clean and sober. One day at a time. 9,125 of them,” she captioned a black and white image of herself holding a ring, which was inscribed: “JLC TWENTY FIVE”.

“What’s inside, as my old friend Adam sang, is a sense of calm, serenity, purpose and the greatest feeling that I am not alone. That many others share the same disease and solution,” Curtis continued.

The Halloween actor also shared a poignant message to “all those struggling with addiction and shame,” as she reminded them that “there are others out here who care”.

“My hand in yours. Our hands in yours. XO JLC,” Curtis concluded.

In addition to Randolph’s Best Supporting Actress win for The Holdovers, Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer took home the most awards of the night. The director earned his first Academy Award, along with actors Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr. Other big winners of the night included Yorgos Lanthimos’s Poor Things, which took home four prizes including Best Actress for Emma Stone.