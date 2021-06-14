A TikTok user has noticed a hilarious editing mistake in the film Freaky Friday.

Released in 2003, the teen drama starred Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan as an argumentative mother-daughter Tess and Anna duo who swap bodies after opening a magical fortune cookie.

In one scene from the end film, which was spotted by TikTok user Gabbie Nicole, Anna’s younger brother Harry and grandfather are seen opening another fortune cookie.

Upon realising the same magical trick could happen again, a waiter dives on the pair, tackling them to the ground.

However, Gabbie pointed out that Harry is not played in the clip by Ryan Malgarini, but a visibly much older adult stunt double.

“So I’m sitting here watching Freaky Friday and tell me why I’m barely noticing the stunt double,” she said.

“I had to pause that for you because who, sir?”

The creator’s followers were stunned by the revelation, with one TikTok user commenting: “I’m sorry wait what excuse me.”

“Bruh why didn’t they get at least like a young looking 20 year old or something?” another questioned.