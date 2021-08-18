Ryan Reynolds has given away five of the biggest celebrity cameos in his new action-adventure film Free Guy.

In the film, Reynolds plays a man who one day realises he is an NPC (non-player character) in a massive Grand Theft Auto-style video game.

Some spoilers follow for Free Guy...

On Instagram, Reynolds thanked a list of five “incredible pals“ who made small cameos in the film, sharing pictures of them.

The first two photos show Channing Tatum and Chris Evans on-set, both of whom make short appearances in the film.

The post also includes photos of Hugh Jackman, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and John Krasinski, all of whom lend brief voice cameos to the film.

“This movie is about friendship,” wrote Reynolds. “And friendship is at its simplest, just showing up. While I don’t have photos of everyone, here’s to all the incredible pals who showed up for this film.”

Evans’s cameo has made the biggest impact. The former Marvel star appears as Reynolds’s character is seen wielding a Captain America shield.

According to Reynolds, the idea for Evans’s cameo was “entirely” conceived by his wife, Blake Lively.

In a recent interview, Reynolds suggested that Lively had done uncredited writing on several of his film projects, and was not credited on Deadpool due to industry “sexism”.

Free Guy is in cinemas now.