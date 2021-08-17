Ryan Reynolds has revealed that his wife Blake Lively came up with the idea for Free Guy’s Marvel cameo.

Released in cinemas last week, the film centres around a man, played by Reynolds, who learns that he’s a non-player character in a video game.

*Spoilers for Free Guy below*

Free Guy viewers were shocked to learn that the film features a surprise cameo from Marvel star Chris Evans, after Reynolds’s character uses Captain America’s shield during the finale fight sequence.

Evans is then shown watching the scene play out over livestream from a café, spitting out his drink and saying: “What the s***?”

In an Instagram post shared on Monday (16 August) night, Reynolds thanked Lively for her support during the film.

“Free Guy wouldn’t be the movie it is without @blakelively,” he captioned a selfie of the pair.

“She was essential in every part of the making of this film, creatively and emotionally, and the cameo everyone is talking about was entirely her idea. #WorkWife.”

Reynolds said that the cameo was ‘entirely [Lively’s] idea' (Ryan Reynolds/Instagram)

Speaking to Wired, Reynolds admitted that the cameo was a last minute addition to the film.

“He was in Boston and I texted him and being the complete gentleman and stud that he is, he just got in his car, came down, and we had him in and out in under seven minutes,” he said.

It’s not the first time Reynolds has publicly praised Gossip Girl star Lively for her contribution to his career, last week claiming that she deserved a writing credit on Deadpool but didn’t get one due to “inherent sexism”.

Free Guy is in cinemas now.