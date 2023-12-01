Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Mad Max fans are drawing the same conclusions about an “unrecognisable” Chris Hemsworth after watching the Furiosa trailer.

On Thursday (30 November), the trailer for the prequel spin-off, centred on the younger version of Charlize Theron’s Mad Max: Fury Road character, was released online.

Directed by George Miller, the film stars Anya Taylor-Joy as Furiosa, and, in March 2022, it was revealed that Thor star Hemsworth would be playing the lead villain, named Dementus.

Seeing him in action in the trailer, though, fans of the Mad Max franchise are convinced they know exactly who Hemsworth’s character will turn out to be: the young version of Immortan Joe.

Immortan Joe is the biker gang leader who appeared in 2015 film Mad Max: Fury Road, played by Hugh Keays-Byrne.

The development that Hemsworth might be playing a young incarnation of Immortan Joe follows previous claims that British actor Tom Burke would be assuming that role. But one look at Hemsworth in the trailer now has fans believing otherwise

“Holy s***, is Chris Hemsworth the young Immortan Joe?” one viewer wrote. Another added: “If you told me in 2015 the Furiosa origin story movie was gonna be a love story between her and the guy who would later become Immortan Joe played by Chris Hemsworth.........”

“Man I need that Furiosa movie like now!!! Chris Hemsworth as a young Immortan Joe. Who would’ve thought,” an additional viewer stated.

Whether or not Hemsworth wll be playing Immortan Joe remains to be seen; fans will find out when the film is released on 24 May.

Mad Max film ‘Furiosa’ starring Chris Hemsworth (Warner Bros Pictures)

The release date coincides with the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, which is where Miller premiered his latest film, Three Thousand Years of Longing.

Furiosa is being touted as Australia’s biggest production ever.

In 2022, a book about Fury Road, titled Blood, Sweat, and Chrome: The Wild and True Story of Mad Max: Fury Road, revealed a heated encounter between stars Tom Hardy and Theron, which occurred after Hardy showed up to set three hours late.

Hardy acknowledged the incident, which Theron says left her feeling unsafe, telling author Kyle Buchanan: “In hindsight, I was in over my head in many ways. The pressure on both of us was overwhelming at times.”