Gaspard Ulliel death: French prime minister leads tributes to actor

Tributes have poured in for French actor Gaspard Ulliel, who has died aged 37 following a skiing accident in the Alps.

Ulliel was involved in an incident yesterday (18 January) and subsequently admitted to hospital in “serious condition”, according to France Bleu. Shortly after, his death was confirmed by his agent.

Authorities are currently investigating the incident to understand what happened.

A number of tributes have been paid to Ulliel across social media. Prime Minister of France, Jean Castex tweeted: “Gaspard Ulliel grew up with cinema and cinema grew with him. They loved each other madly. It is with a heavy heart that we will now see his most beautiful performances and meet this certain gaze. We are losing a French actor.”

Screenwriter Ben Trebilcook also wrote: “Sad to hear Gaspard Ulliel has tragically died in a skiing accident. A hugely talented performer. Thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends.”

Film critic and author Christina Newland tweeted: “Oh my god, the news about Gaspard Ulliel is too terrible to even get your head around. A talented actor who had so much left to do and to give.”

Notable French journalist Mehdi Omais tweeted in tribute: “Gaspard Ulliel marked me with his voice, so soft, so cinematic.

Politician Damien Abad also paid tribute to the late actor: “Deeply saddened by the sudden death of Gaspard Ulliel, who through his acting, sensitivity and vulnerability, has illuminated French cinema. France is mourning one of its great talents.”

Thierry Fremaux, the director of the Cannes Film Festival said in a statement: “Gaspard belonged to this new generation of actors who were making tomorrow’s French cinema. He knew how to select his roles and shaped his career which filled every promise.”

Also known as the male face of Bleu de Chanel, Ulliel will also be seen in upcoming Marvel series Moon Knight alongside Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke.

Working in both English and French films, he has worked with acclaimed directors such as Xavier Dolan and Gus Van Sant.

Ulliel has also received praise in France for his performances in Summer Things and Strayed, both of which he was nominated for Most Promising Actor at the Cesar Awards.

He later won the award for his performance in A Very Long Engagement which he starred in alongside Marion Cotillard, Audrey Tatou and Jodie Foster.

Ulliel is survived by his his partner Gaelle and their young son.