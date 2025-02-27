Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two-time Academy Award-winning actor Gene Hackman has been found dead in his home in Santa Fe alongside his wife Betsy Arakawa.

The couple’s dog was also found dead at the home.

According to the Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza, no foul play is suspected.

Mendoza told the Santa Fe New Mexican that the couple died around midnight on February 27. The sheriff did not speculate on their cause of death.

“I want to assure the community and neighborhood that there's no immediate danger to anyone,” Mendoza added.

Following his retirement from Hollywood, Hackman was rarely seen in public, he was last pictured in 2024 out with his wife around Santa Fe.

Hackman burst on the scene in the Bonnie & Clyde in 1967 playing one of Warren Beatty’s brother and earning an Academy Award nomination. From there, Hackman appeared in a string of hits, winning his first Oscar for his role as Jimmy “Popeye” Doyle in The French Connection, following that up with hits such as Superman, Scarecrow with Al Pacino and The Poseidon Adventure.

His hits continued into the 1980s and 1990s, with movies like Mississippi Burning, No Way Out and The Birdcage. In 1992, Hackman won his second Academy Award for his role in Clint Eastwood’s western Unforgiven.

Hackman backed out of Hollywood following the 2003 flop Welcome to Mooseport, becoming a novelist and living away from the spotlight.

Hackman, pictured in 1973, has died age95 ( Getty Images )

More follows on this breaking story...