Gene Hackman and wife’s death deemed ‘suspicious’ after gas leak speculation

The deaths of Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa have been ruled “suspicious,” according to a search warrant affidavit released Thursday.

The couple, who had been married since 1991, were found dead in their home in Santa Fe, New Mexico, along with their pet dog, on Wednesday night.

The French Connection star was 95 and classical pianist Arakawa was 63.

After speculation that a gas leak may have been behind their deaths, New Mexico authorities now say the situation is “suspicious enough in nature to require a thorough search and investigation.”

“Affiant believes that the circumstances surrounding the death of the two deceased individuals to be suspicious enough in nature to require a thorough search and investigation because the reporting party found the front door of the residence unsecured and opened, deputies observed a healthy dog running loose on the property, another healthy dog near the deceased female, a deceased dog laying 10-15 feet from the deceased female in a closet of the bathroom, the heater being moved, the pill bottle being opened and pills scattered next to the female, the male decedent being located in a separate room of the residence, and no obvious signs of a gas leak,” the affidavit reads, according to Variety.

It adds that a police deputy found Arakawa’s body in the bathroom with a space heater near her head. “He advised he suspected the heater could have fallen in the event the female abruptly fell to the ground.

Hackman’s death has been ruled ‘suspicious’ in a police affidavit ( AP )

“He advised he also observed an orange prescription bottle on the counter-top near the deceased female. The prescription bottle appeared opened with pills scattered on the counter-top.” A dead dog was found in the bathroom closet 10 to 15 feet from Arakawa’s body.

Her body “showed obvious signs of death, body decomposition, bloating in her face and mumification in both hands and feet.” Hackman’s body was found in the mud room. The deputy “suspected the male individual has suddenly fallen” and “showed obvious signs of death, similar and consistent with the female decedent.”

As part of the investigation, authorities may search the property and its “furniture, walls, plumbing equipment, or gas lines in or around the residence.” The affidavit adds that “Affiant is aware through training and experience individuals exposed to gas leaks (or poisonous gas) can suffer immediate and unexpected death.”

The update comes soon after Hackman’s daughter Elizabeth Jean speculated that toxic fumes may have been behind the couple’s death. A gas company has confirmed that it is assisting in the investigation into the couple’s death.