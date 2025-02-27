Gene Hackman’s daughter speculates about ‘toxic fumes’ after actor and wife found dead

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gene Hackman’s daughter has spoken out about his tragic death at age 95, speculating that carbon monoxide poisoning may have been the cause.

The French Connection star and his wife of more than 30 years, classical pianist Betsy Arakawa, 63, were found dead in their Santa Fe home Wednesday night, along with their pet dog.

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza has said that no foul play is suspected, though their cause of death has not yet been determined.

“I want to assure the community and neighborhood that there's no immediate danger to anyone,” Mendoza told The Santa Fe New Mexican.

Hackman’s daughter Elizabeth Jean told TMZ on Thursday that she thinks they may have died due to toxic fumes. A gas company has confirmed that it is assisting in the investigation into the couple’s death.

Elizabeth is one of Hackman’s three children whom he shared with his first wife, Faye Maltese. The former couple were married from 1956 to 1986. Maltese died in 2017.

Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa had been married since 1991 ( Alamy/PA )

Hackman married Arakawa in 1991.

The actor was one of the best-loved stars in Hollywood, starring in classic films ranging from The French Connection and The Conversation to Superman.

He won Oscars for The French Connection and Clint Eastwood’s Unforgiven, and stepped away from the spotlight a few years after The Royal Tenenbaums in 2001.

Following his retirement from Hollywood, Hackman was rarely seen in public, though he was last pictured in April 2024 out with his wife around Santa Fe. Two years before that, the star made a rare appearance attending a comedy show in Santa Fe.

Fellow actors and former co-stars of Hackman’s have since paid tribute to the legendary actor.

In an Instagram post, Josh Brolin said he’s “crushed” by the news of Hackman’s passing. “He was always one of my favorites. Not many who beat to their own drums like he did. Rest in Peace,” the No Country for Old Men star wrote.

Hackman’s Superman co-star Valerie Perrine, too, has honored him, calling him “a genius” and one of “the greatest to grace the silver screen.”

“I had the honour of working with Him on Superman. His performances are legendary. His talent will be missed.Goodbye my sweet LexTill we meet again. Valerie,” she said in an Instagram post, alongside a compilation of behind-the-scenes clip from Richard Donner’s 1978 superhero classic.