Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

One of Gene Hackman’s two surviving dogs played a pivotal role in the discovery of his body, first responders have revealed.

The Oscar-winning actor, 95, and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, 65, were found dead in their Santa Fe home last month, along with one of their dogs, Zinna. The couple’s two other dogs, Bear and Nikkita, however, were found alive, running about the property.

Upon entering the home, paramedics and the fire department first discovered Arakawa’s body lying on the bathroom floor, Fire Chief Brian Moya told USA Today. Zinna was found dead in a crate in a nearby closet, while a backdoor had been propped open, allowing the other two dogs to roam freely.

For the next 30 minutes, first responders continued their search throughout the four-bedroom house, looking for other people. But they found nobody, Moya said.

That is until they realized that one of the dogs, who they assumed was running and barking for play, actually wanted to show them something.

“They realized (the dog) was trying to say, ‘Hey, come over here! Come over here!’” Moya said.

open image in gallery Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, were found dead in their Santa Fe home in February ( AP )

The dog then led them to a mudroom at the far end of the house, next to the kitchen, where Hackman’s body was found. The actor appeared to have fallen, with his cane and sunglasses found on the ground nearby.

Moya said that Hackman’s body shows signs of decomposition, including blackened hands.

Arakawa, who died from hantavirus, also “showed obvious signs of death, body decomposition, bloating in her face and mummification in both hands and feet,” according to a search warrant.

She is believed to have died before Hackman, likely a week prior, chief medical examiner Heather Jarrell said at a press conference last week.

Jarrell added that it’s possible Hackman was unaware that Arakawa had died due to his advanced Alzheimer’s. His cause of death was tied to heart disease, with Alzheimer’s disease contributing.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

open image in gallery The home where Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa were found dead. ( AP )

Before Zinna’s death, the dog had undergone “major surgery,” and Arakawa had been instructed by veterinary staff to keep it confined to a crate, the hospital’s owner, Robert Gruda, told USA Today.

“[Arakwa] was an excellent dog owner, excellent caretaker to those dogs. She really doted on them,” Gruda said, explaining that Arakawa was supposed to pick up food and medication for Zinna at the hospital.

“She was consistent, predictable,” he added. “We knew something was wrong when she didn’t pick up the food on time.”

The two surviving dogs have since been taken to a local pet daycare facility.