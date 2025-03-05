Gene Hackman death: Gas company finds ‘minuscule’ leak but not considered lethal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An investigation at Gene Hackman’s Santa Fe home by a local gas company found a “minuscule” leak at one of the stove burners, but it is not believed to have been a contributing factor in the deaths of the Oscar-winning actor and his wife Betsy Arakawa.

After the couple’s bodies were discovered last week, early speculation centered on the theory that they may have died due to a gas leak. Hackman’s daughter Elizabeth Jean suggested they could have been killed by “toxic fumes.”

However, according to the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department, the New Mexico Gas Company has "confirmed it conducted an extensive investigation for gas leaks and carbon monoxide" and made "no significant findings."

The gas company did say that they issued five “red tags”.

“One red tag was for a minuscule leak (0.33% gas in air – not a lethal amount) at one of the stove burners,” states the press release.

“The other four red tags were for code enforcement violations — not involving gas leaks or carbon monoxide — involving a water heater and gas log lighters installed in three fireplaces."

Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa at the Golden Globes in 2003 ( AP )

The Sheriff’s Department now believes it is likely the couple died over a week before their bodies were found.

"An initial interrogation was conducted of Mr Hackman's pacemaker. This revealed that his last event was recorded on February 17, 2025,” Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said at a press conference on March 1.

“I was advised that a more thorough investigation will be completed,” he added, but “according to the pathologist, I think that is a very good assumption that that was his last day of life.”

Authorities are still investigating what caused the couple’s deaths.

There were “no apparent signs of foul play,” the sheriff said.

An autopsy noted “no external trauma to either individual,” but the manner and cause of their deaths have not yet been determined, Mendoza said. Both Hackman and Arakawa tested negative for carbon monoxide poisoning.

After obtaining a search warrant, authorities searched the home and found two cell phones, two bottles of medications, and a bottle of Tylenol. The sheriff said he was unable to share who the medication was prescribed to or what it was for, due to health privacy laws. Toxicology and more autopsy findings are still pending.

Mendoza said that it was “difficult to determine” whether the two died around the same time.

“There’s no indication that anybody was moving about the house or doing anything different, so it’s very hard to determine if they both passed at the same time or how close they passed together,” the sheriff added.

“We’re trying to put that information together,” he added. “I think the autopsy report is going to be key to this investigator.”