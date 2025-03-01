Gene Hackman and wife Betsy Arakawa found dead in their home in Santa Fe

Gene Hackman has been found dead, aged 95, in his Santa Fe home along with his wife Betsy Arakawa, 65, and one of their pet dogs.

According to a police search warrant, the actor, his wife and their dog were found in separate rooms and appeared to have been “dead for some time”. The couple suffered “no external trauma”, the preliminary findings of a medical investigation found.

At a press conference at the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office on Friday afternoon, Sheriff Adan Mendoza announced that an investigation by Dr Heather Jarrell, New Mexico's Chief Medical Investigator, had revealed that Hackman’s pacemaker had stopped 10 days before his body was found.

" An initial interrogation was conducted of Mr Hackman's pacemaker. This revealed that his last event was recorded on February 17, 2025, I was advised that a more thorough investigation will be completed,” said Mendoza.

Asked if that meant Hackman had died that day, he responded: "According to the pathologist I think that is a very good assumption, that that was his last day of life."

He also confirmed that both Hackman and Arakawa had tested negative for carbon monoxide.

An earlier statement from the Sheriff’s Office said: “In the early hours of Thursday, February 27 2025, Hackman and Arakawa were transported to the Office of the Medical Investigator (OMI).

“An autopsy was performed. Initial findings noted no external trauma to either individual.”

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza initially said that foul play was not suspected, although a search warrant affidavit has since ruled their deaths “suspicious” enough to require further investigation.

Despite earlier speculation, the document adds that there were “no obvious signs of a gas leak”.

Hackman’s daughter Elizabeth Jean had suggested that carbon monoxide poisoning may have been the cause of their deaths. The actor’s children have since revealed that they will be heading to Santa Fe once the police release more details of their father’s death.

The actor was one of the best-loved stars in Hollywood, starring in classic films ranging from The French Connection and The Conversation to Superman.

He won Oscars for The French Connection and Clint Eastwood’s Unforgiven and stepped away from the spotlight a few years after The Royal Tenenbaums in 2001.