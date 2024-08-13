George Clooney claps back at Quentin Tarantino for saying ‘he’s not a movie star’

Support truly

George Clooney has said he is “a little irritated” with Quentin Tarantino for talking “s***” about him.

The actor starred alongside the film director in Robert Rodriguez’s 1996 vampire thriller From Dusk ‘Till Dawn, which Tarantino wrote, early into his film career.

Preceding this, Clooney had shot to fame as Doug Ross in the medical TV drama ER, and, a few seasons in, the actor embarked on a Hollywood career, starring in romance One Fine Day, Steven Soderbergh’s Out of Sight and Batman & Robin, which Clooney himself has criticised over the years.

The following 20 years saw Clooney become one of the world’s biggest film stars, working with directors including the Coen brothers (O Brother, Where Art Thou?, Intolerable Cruelty, Burn After Reading, Hail, Caesar!), Wes Anderson (Fantastic Mr Fox) and Alfonso Cuarón (Gravity).

Clooney himself has directed multiple films, including Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, Good Night, and Good Luck and The Ides of March, and won an Oscar for Syriana. He also received nominations for his work in Up in the Air and The Descendants.

According to Clooney, though, Tarantino recently questioned the success of his film career. He said in a new interview with GQ: “Quentin said some s*** about me recently, so I’m a little irritated by him.

“He did some interview where he was naming movie stars, and he was talking about you, and somebody else, and then this guy goes, ‘Well, what about George?’ He goes, ’He’s not a movie star. ‘And then he literally said something like, ‘Name me a movie since the millennium.’”

Clooney said this put his nose out of joint, adding: “I was like, ‘Since the millennium? That’s kind of my whole f***ing career.’”

The actor continued: “So now I’m like, all right, dude, f*** off. I don’t mind giving him s***. He gave me s***.”

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days

Quentin Tarantino and George Clooney in ‘From Dusk Till Dawn’ ( Miramax Films )

Clooney was interviewed alongside Brad Pitt, with whom he stars in new film Wolfs. The action comedy film, directed by Jon Watts, will have a one-week limited theatrical release on 20 September 20, followed by its streaming debut on Apple TV+.

Wolfs, which also stars Amy Ryan, Austin Abrams and Poorna Jagannathan, follows two stubborn professional fixers who find themselves forced to work together after being hired for the same job.

Read the full interview in the September issue of British GQ, available on newsstands and via digital download from 27 August.