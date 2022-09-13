Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

George Lazenby has been removed from a James Bond concert tour, after issuing an apology for comments he made during a recent on-stage interview in Australia over the weekend.

After participating in a performance titled The Music of James Bond on Saturday evening (10 September) at Perth Concert Hall, the 83-year-old Australian actor – who starred as the fictional British secret agent in the 1969 film On Her Majesty’s Secret Service – sparked backlash for his remarks, which some audience members found offensive.

Posting an apology today (12 September) on Twitter, Lazenby wrote: “I am sorry and saddened to hear that my stories in Perth on Saturday might have offended some people.

“It was never my intention to make hurtful or homophobic comments and I am truly sorry if my stories that I have shared many times were taken that way.”

He said: “I only wish to share some stories and hopefully entertain some people. I personally have friends within my close circle who are gay and I would never wish to offend anyone.”

According to The Guardian, he apparently shared stories which included references to sexual conquests, poor language, and “homophobic” remarks about the LGBTQ+ community.

Lazenby has since been taken out of the last leg of the national concert tour, which was meant to be a tribute to the film franchise.

Theatre producer Concertworks also issued a statement saying they were “extremely saddened and disappointed” by the actor’s “language, comments and recollections” throughout the performance.

“These were his personal views and there is no excuse for this in today’s society. They do not reflect the views of Concertworks,” special counsel Aaron Kernaghan said.

“Concertworks has been in touch with people who have raised concern and it has issued an apology,” he said, adding that it has “chosen to discontinue its relationship with Mr Lazenby [and] commenced a thorough review of the matter”.