Who will play the next James Bond?

Can James Bond evolve? Does he even need to as the cinemas predict blockbuster numbers for his latest outing? No Time to Die, which cinemas hope will be the answer to a fair few prayers, hits screens today. The critics have had a look and they’ve mostly called it a popcorn classic (although The Independent was lukewarm).

This being Daniel Craig’s swan song in the tuxedo, the question of who’s next in line has added some extra spice to the proceedings. The bookies report lively betting. Tom Hardy, who is (almost) going head to head with Bond with his Venom: Let there be Carnage, is a warm favourite. His price is as short as 13/8 with Paddy Power.