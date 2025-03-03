George Miller reveals he has a Mad Max script ready to make if ‘the planets align’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

George Miller has revealed that he has a ready script for another Mad Max film he wants to make if “the planets align”.

In a new interview, the 80-year-old filmmaker discussed stunt people and how they were pivotal to the success of the Mad Max franchise, when he mentioned his plans for the series.

“We’ve got another script,” the Babe: Pig in the City director told Vulture.

“But having been doing this long enough where I’m habituated to storytelling, I find myself with way too many stories – not only in my head, but in the form of screenplays or at least very detailed notes that are within reach of screenplays.

“I’m a professional daydreamer, really. This was seen as my big deficit as a kid: ‘George would do better at school if he didn’t daydream so much’ was on my report card.”

Miller went on to explain that even though he has a script ready, he has other things in the pipeline before he gets to a Mad Max sequel.

“So, there’s lots of stories. Indeed, one of them is a Mad Max. It is not something I would do next, because there’s two things I’m keen to do next.

“But if for whatever reason the planets align, you can never tell. Too often, you’re lining up to do a movie and then something happens. Some things fall into place and some don’t, so all I can say is we’ll see.”

open image in gallery Charlize Theron (second from right), Abbey Lee and Zoe Kravitz in Mad Max: Fury Road ( Warner Bros promotional )

Miller, whose first three Mad Max films, starring Mel Gibson, were released from 1979 to 1985, rebooted the franchise in 2015 with Mad Max: Fury Road, starring Tom Hardy as Max Rockatansky opposite Charlize Theron’s Imperator Furiosa.

In 2024, Miller returned for a prequel focused on Theron’s character Furiosa, this time played by Alyla Browne and Anya Taylor-Joy, which opened to poor box office sales but good reviews.

In his five-star review, The Independent’s Geoffrey Macnab described Furiosa as “a film made with purposeful savagery, and with considerable wit and lyricism”.

open image in gallery Anya Taylor-Joy in Furiosa ( © 2023 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved. )

In June last year, Hardy told Forbes that he would not be returning for a sequel, which at the time was tentatively titled The Wasteland.

“I don’t think that’s happening,” he said.

Oddly, Miller himself reportedly said in 2016 that he was done with the Mad Max franchise, but then clarified in 2019 that he had two films in mind set within the world.

“I won’t make more Mad Max movies,” he reportedly told New York Post’s Page Six in 2016. “I’ve shot in Australia in a field of wildflowers and flat red earth when it rained heavily forever. We had to wait 18 months and every return to the US was 27 hours. Those Mad Maxes take forever. I won’t do those anymore.”

In 2019, he told IndieWire: “There are two stories, both involving Mad Max and also a Furiosa story. We’re still solving, we’ve got to play out the Warners thing [but] it seems to be pretty clear that it’s going to happen.”