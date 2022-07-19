Jump to content
‘There’s certainly a lot to talk about left’: Jordan Peele gives Get Out fans hope for a sequel

Peele’s third feature, ‘Nope’, is out in the US this week

Louis Chilton
Tuesday 19 July 2022 09:47
Jordan Peele has suggested he is open to the idea of making a sequel to his acclaimed 2017 horror movie Get Out.

The filmmaker and Key and Peele star’s latest film Nope is out in the US this week.

Peele addressed the prospect of a Get Out follow-up while appearing at a Q&A to promote the new film, which sees the director reunite with Get Out star Daniel Kaluuya.

“Do you get asked a lot about a sequel to Get Out?” Peele was asked, per ABC News.

“I do get asked that a lot,” he respondeed. “Never say never.

“There’s certainly a lot to talk about left. We’ll see.”

Nope is Peele’s third feature, following on from Get Out and 2019’s Us. In the Q&A, he also discussed how his latest feature fits into his wider body of work.

“After Get Out, you suggested you would embark on a series of genre films that grapple with big societal issues. Three films in, where do you feel you are in that project?” the interviewer asked.

Daniel Kaluuya in ‘Get Out'

(2017 Universal City Studios Production, LLLP. All Rights Reserved.)

“I feel like I’m off to the races,” Peel responded. “I just don’t know if I could limit how many films I have that are me.

“I’m starting to lose sight of what I would be doing if I wasn’t doing movies like this. So I would say the project has extended.”

Nope is released in cinemas in the UK on 12 August 2022.

