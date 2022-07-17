Netflix users are calling its latest true-crime documentary “one of the most frightening things” they’ve ever watched.

The documentary, titled Girl in the Picture, has disturbed viewers since its addition to the streaming service earlier this week.

It tells the story of a young mother whose tragic death is followed by the kidnapping of her son, events that open a mystery spanning decades.

The documentary is directed by Skye Borgman, who previously directed 2017’s Abducted in Plain Sight for the streaming service. It’s based on Matt Birkbeck’s works A Beautiful Child and Finding Sharon, with the investigative journalist being hailed as the unsung hero of the film.

Netflix’s synopsis reads: “In this documentary, a woman found dying by a road leaves behind a son, a man claiming to be her husband – and a mystery that unfolds like a nightmare.”

Girl in the Picture has been praised by viewers, with word-of-mouth recommendations sending it the top of the streamer’s most-watched charts.

However, many have been left feeling “horrified” by its events, with one viewer calling it one of the most “messed up crime documentaries” of all time.

“Girl in the Picture on Netflix is absolutely one of the most horrific, sickening, frightening things I’ve watched,” one person wrote, adding: “I’m at a loss for words.”

True-crime documentary ‘Girl in the Picture’ is ‘horrifying’ Netflix users (Netflix)

Another said: “I’ve watched many messed up crime documentaries yet Girl in the Picture on Netflix managed to keep me shocked and horrified throughout.”

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“Netflix’s Girl in the Picture is one of the most devastating true-crime cases I’ve ever heard,” one fan said.

Needless to say, if you’re yet to watch the documentary, proceed with caution.

Another film released this week that people are demanding a trigger warning be added to is the new Marvel film, Thor: Love and Thunder. Those who have seen the film are stating that a storyline involving Natalie Portman’s Dr Jane Foster could be triggering for certain viewers.

Find a full list of every movie and TV show joining Netflix in July here, and a list of everything being removed this week here.