Netflix is contuning to removing several movies from its service.

Almost daily, the streamer takes down certain titles without alerting its users.

Fortunately, we’ve compiled a list of everything being removed from today (10 July) until the end of the month.

NB: thanks toWhat’s on Netflix for the assistance with the list!

10 July

Hole in the Wall

Night Hunter

1917

Your Excellency

11 July

The Descent

Rush

12 July

PILI Fantasy: War of the Dragons

Chris Hemsworth in ‘Rush’ (Netflix)

13 July

Broken Law

Little Singham: Legend of Dugabakka

Romina

Sputnik

14 July

The Duchess

15 July

The Accountant

Anonhana: The Flower We Saw That Day

Big Momma’s House

Blood Diamond

Bogda

The Brave

Cold Feet

Desperado

Dolittle

Dunkirk

Finn Wolfhard in Christopher Nolan’s ‘Dunkirk’ (Warner Bros pictures)

Epic Movie

Fantastic Mr Fox

A Few Good Men

GRANBLUE FANTASY the Animation

The Great Gatsby (2013)

Greed (2019)

Guess Who

High Crimes

Justice League (2017)

Kong: Skull Island

The Legend of Tarzan

The Lego Batman Movie

The Magnificent Seven (2016)

Rock the Kabush

Shaun the Sheep Movie

Sniper: Assassin’s End

Sully

Sylvia

Wonder Woman

Leonardo DiCaprio in ‘The Great Gatsby’ (Netflix)

16 July

Crashing

17 July

Annabelle Comes Home

The Millions

Scream (season one and two)

Uncertain Glory