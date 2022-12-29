Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Among Us fans are explaining how the bathtub scene in Glass Onion foreshadows the film’s plot.

Since its Netflix release on 23 December, the Knives Outsequel has received huge attention from viewers.

Between its many celebrity cameos and plot holes to Netflix rankings and a kerfuffle over the film’s title, there is plenty to talk about when it comes to Rian Johnson’s newly released movie.

Gamers have offered their perspective on a pivotal scene that occurs early on in the movie, which is set during the pandemic.

The viewers first get a glimpse of Daniel Craig’s detective Benoit Blanc in the bathtub where he is playing a game over Zoom with his friends, including Russian Doll star Natasha Lyonne, Stephen Sondheim, Angela Lansbury, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

The game they are playing is Among Us, a popular and much-loved 2018 murder mystery game that found huge success in mid-2020.

Not unlike the plot to Glass Onion, Among Us is described as “a party game of teamwork and betrayal” in which crewmates work together to complete tasks before one or more imposters can kill everyone aboard.

Players must vote off all of the imposters while completing all the tasks. If they fail to do so before the game ends, the imposter wins. Meanwhile, the imposter must kill all of the crewmates or stop them from completing the designated tasks.

(Netflix)

As noted by Comicbook.com, the film’s plot borrows much of its structure from Among Us.

Spoilers for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Sequel below – you have been warned!

The parallels between the game and the film begin at around the midway point.

Once Duke Cody (Dave Bautista) dies and the party descends into chaos as the lights go out.

The lights going out is also a key component in Among Us, as it allows the imitators to kill and perform other tasks without being noticed. This is exactly what happens in Glass Onion – resulting in the killer taking their opportunity to shoot Andi while she is standing outside with Benoit on the stairs.

The game also foreshadows the backstory about Andi, who turns out to be… an imposter.

Daniel Craig and Janelle Monae in ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' (John Wilson/Netflix)

Eventually in the movie, it is revealed that Andi (Janelle Monae) is not Andi, who is actually dead, but her twin sister Helen who is working with Benoit to find out the identity of her sister’s killer.

The set of Glass Onion also calls back to Among Us. Key scenes of the film are shot in a set of maze-like hallways and corridors, with the characters running nervously through them and catching glimpses of others.

In Among Us, players must also run through hallways to either evade the imposter from killing you or be the imposter yourself. Of course, the game wasn’t the first murder mystery to utilise hallways (Scooby Doo, for example) but the similarities are glaring.

(Netflix)

The characters are also seen congregating in different rooms located on the island, similar to how players in Among Us gather, too.

Despite all the buzz surrounding Glass Onion, the much-anticipated Knives Out sequel has failed to crack into an exclusive Netflix movie group.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is available to watch now on Netflix.