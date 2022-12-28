Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Netflix UK users have vented their fury after Matilda the Musical began streaming in the US.

The acclaimed musical film, adapted from Tim Minchin’s hit stage show, launched on the US version of the streaming site over Christmas, and currently sits near the top of its most-watched ranking.

However, because the film was given a full theatrical release in Britain by Sony’s TriStar Pictures banner, it will not arrive on Netflix UK until summer 2023.

It is of course, a double-edged sword, with many in the US lamenting the lack of a proper cinematic release for a film that has been praised as a “frothy, whimsical delight” by The Independent’s Clarisse Loughrey.

Nonetheless, many in the UK have bemoaned the delay between its streaming releases each side of the Atlantic.

“I’d been excited to watch Matilda the Musical all day and just realised it’s not added to Netflix UK until SUMMER 2023?????” one incredulous fan wrote.

“It’s actually a joke that the UK Netflix aren’t getting Matilda the Musical until next summer, but american Netflix got it today…. like it’s literally BRITISH ?!?!” wrote another.

“Matilda the Musical not being available on Netflix UK is a hate crime,” one person wrote.

Stephen Graham in ‘Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical' (Dan Smith/Netflix)

“Finally sat down all cosy to watch Matilda on Netflix… devastated to learn it was released onto US Netflix ! Why advertise that on UK TV you bastards,” someone else commented.

“WHAT. I THOUGHT MATILDA WAS RELEASED ON XMAS DAY ON NETFLIX. SOMEONE JUST SAID THAT IS ONLY US NETFLIX??” another person complained. “WHY?? WHY DO WE HAVE TO WAIT? SURELY IT SHOULD BE ON NETFLIX UK BEFORE ?”

Matilda the Musical is still available to see in some UK cinemas, and will arrive on Netflix next summer.