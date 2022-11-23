Tim Minchin says being able to exercise is ‘something that rich people get to do’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tim Minchin has said that having the opportunity to exercise regularly and “get on top” of his fitness levels is a “privilege” afforded to rich people.

The Australian comedian admitted that his “trim” figure is only possible now because his career has “gone well”.

Speaking to the Metro about the success of his West End show, Matilda: The Musical, Minchin said it has taken him “f***ing years” to get healthy.

“Because being able to exercise is something that rich people get to do,” he added. “That’s one of the privileges of things having gone well.”

But the 47-year-old, who is also an actor, composer and songwriter, said he still feels “body shame” and is “never really relaxed unless I’m holding a cushion”.

Minchin’s musical, which premiered in the West End in 2011, has enjoyed huge success and critical acclaim. It won seven Olivier Awards in 2012, which at the time was the most London theatre awards ever won by a single show.

It has recently been adapted into a movie of the same name, starring Dame Emma Thompson and Miss Trunchbull and Alisha Weir as Matilda.

The comedian also opened up about the emotional response from viewers to his song “Quiet”, in which Matilda sings about experiencing sensory overload.

He told the publication: “I’ve had letters from autistic people or parents of autistic kids who have been largely non-verbal their whole lives saying how this song describes their life.”

Autism is part of Minchin’s everyday life, as he has spoken candidly about his 15-year-old daughter Violet, who was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder two years ago.

He told inews recently that he prefers to use the term “neuro-quirky” instead of “neurodiverse” when it comes to speaking about Violet.

“[Violet is] quite bolshy about the use of the word ‘disabled’,” he said. “When she is really worn out, in a panic and needs to cut down on sensory input, I guess that’s a disability. But she says that’s not about functionality, that’s about needs. I get that.”