Matilda The Musical composer Tim Minchin feels like he ‘won the lotto’ with new film

Tim Minchin, the composer behind Matilda The Musical, says he feels like he “won the lotto again and again” by getting to work on both the show and the new film.

Speaking from the premiere of the movie at London’s BFI Film Festival on Wednesday (5 October), the composer gushed about how much he’s loved working on Matilda.

“I thought it would be enough to go to the West End, and it’s about as far as my brain got,” he said, adding it was a “joy” to make a new song for the film adaptation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.