Glass Onion becomes Netflix’s third most-watched film ever

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Story has become the third most-watched original film Netflix has ever released.

The film, a sequel to Rian Johnson’s 2019 murder mystery Knives Out, was released on the streaming service before Christmas.

With 209.4 million hours viewed, Glass Onion has leapfrogged films such as The Grey Man and Bird Box to claim its place in the top three.

However, it currently falls short of Netflix’s two most-watched films ever: Don’t Look Up and Red Notice.

Don’t Look Up, released in December 2021, is an environmental satire directed by The Big Short’s Adam McKay, and starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep. The film garnered 359.8 million hours viewed within the first 28 days of release.

Red Notice, also released in 2021, is currently the most-watched English-language film on the streaming service, having accumulated 364 million hours viewed. The film is a twisty heist thriller starring Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Gal Gadot.

Glass Onion starred Daniel Craig as the ace detective Benoit Blanc. Alongside Craig, the film featured a supporting cast that included Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr, Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, and Dave Bautista.

‘Glass Onion’ is a sequel to 2019’s ‘Knives Out’ (John Wilson/Netflix)

The film also had a number of cameos from famous actors and other celebrities – including one you probably missed.

Johnson recently revealed in an interview that he had originally been opposed to the film’s shock twist.

The Last Jedi filmmaker also disclosed that he was unhappy with one aspect of the film’s title.

One line in the film, spoken by Craig’s character, has been singled out for praise from viewers.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is available to stream on Netflix now.