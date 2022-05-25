Glen Powell says Jamie Lee Curtis gave him a condom with her face on it after sex scene
‘She said, “Thanks for the ride of a lifetime,”’ Powell recalled
Glen Powell has said that Jamie Lee Curtis gave him a condom with his face on it after they finished filming the 2015 horror-comedy series, Scream Queens.
Powell was appearing on The Late Late Show with James Corden this week to promote his new film Top Gun: Maverick in which he plays one of the pilots.
Powell and Corden were discussing wrap gifts when the former said that his favourite gift he’s ever received from a co-star came from Curtis.
“My first scene on the show is – we're in bed, it's like a sex scene," Powell said of the Fox series.
Powell told Corden that halfway through the scene, Curtis asked him if he’d seen her 1985 movie Perfect, in which she plays a female aerobics instructor. Powell had not.
He said that once filming wrapped, Curtis gave him Perfect on DVD and “a not-safe-for-work sort of contraception with her face on it”.
Corden responded: “The DVD’s less interesting. She gave you a condom with her face on it?” To which Powell answered: “She said, ‘Thanks for the ride of a lifetime.’”
It’s not the first time Curtis has shared a NSFW joke with one of her young male costars. Back in 2020, Curtis responded to Chris Evans’ accidental nude photo leak by tweeting: “My boy! Proud of him. Got MY attention!” Curtis, of course, played Evans’ mother in Rian Johnson’s Knives Out.
