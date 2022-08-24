Glen Powell shuts down X-men Cyclops casting rumours: ‘I have no idea what people are talking about’
Fans had speculated the ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ breakout star was in talks with Marvel to play the founding member of mutant heroes
Glen Powell has addressed fan speculation that he is in talks with Marvel to play the role of Cyclops in the X-Men.
Ahead of this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, rumour had it that the studio was going to unveil plans for another sequel with the Top Gun: Maverick breakout star set to play the founding member of mutant heroes.
However, Marvel never made the announcement, and now Powell has shut down the rumour mill in a new interview.
“Before Comic-Con, everybody was like, ‘Dude, are you Cyclops?’” the 33-year-old actor told Variety.
“No, I’m not. Nobody has called me. I don’t even have contact info for Marvel, so I have no idea what people are talking about.”
Elsewhere in the interview, Powell, who plays cocky Lieutenant Jake Seresin in the Tom Cruise-led film, admitted that his parents have seen the movie 13 times.
“They know the movie better than I do at this point,” he joked. “They’re happy to pay [producer] Jerry Bruckheimer’s mortgage, you know?”
Read The Independent’s four-star Top Gun: Maverick review here.
The action film has received overwhelming critical acclaim, including praise from esteemed filmmaker Quentin Tarantino. It has also become 2022’s highest-grossing blockbuster.
Top Gun: Maverick is in playing in cinemas now.
