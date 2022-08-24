Jump to content
Glen Powell shuts down X-men Cyclops casting rumours: ‘I have no idea what people are talking about’

Fans had speculated the ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ breakout star was in talks with Marvel to play the founding member of mutant heroes

Inga Parkel
Wednesday 24 August 2022 16:22
Top Gun: Maverick - Trailer

Glen Powell has addressed fan speculation that he is in talks with Marvel to play the role of Cyclops in the X-Men.

Ahead of this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, rumour had it that the studio was going to unveil plans for another sequel with the Top Gun: Maverick breakout star set to play the founding member of mutant heroes.

However, Marvel never made the announcement, and now Powell has shut down the rumour mill in a new interview.

“Before Comic-Con, everybody was like, ‘Dude, are you Cyclops?’” the 33-year-old actor told Variety.

“No, I’m not. Nobody has called me. I don’t even have contact info for Marvel, so I have no idea what people are talking about.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Powell, who plays cocky Lieutenant Jake Seresin in the Tom Cruise-led film, admitted that his parents have seen the movie 13 times.

“They know the movie better than I do at this point,” he joked. “They’re happy to pay [producer] Jerry Bruckheimer’s mortgage, you know?”

Tom Cruise in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

(AP)

Read The Independent’s four-star Top Gun: Maverick review here.

The action film has received overwhelming critical acclaim, including praise from esteemed filmmaker Quentin Tarantino. It has also become 2022’s highest-grossing blockbuster.

Top Gun: Maverick is in playing in cinemas now.

