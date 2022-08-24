Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Glen Powell has addressed fan speculation that he is in talks with Marvel to play the role of Cyclops in the X-Men.

Ahead of this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, rumour had it that the studio was going to unveil plans for another sequel with the Top Gun: Maverick breakout star set to play the founding member of mutant heroes.

However, Marvel never made the announcement, and now Powell has shut down the rumour mill in a new interview.

“Before Comic-Con, everybody was like, ‘Dude, are you Cyclops?’” the 33-year-old actor told Variety.

“No, I’m not. Nobody has called me. I don’t even have contact info for Marvel, so I have no idea what people are talking about.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Powell, who plays cocky Lieutenant Jake Seresin in the Tom Cruise-led film, admitted that his parents have seen the movie 13 times.

“They know the movie better than I do at this point,” he joked. “They’re happy to pay [producer] Jerry Bruckheimer’s mortgage, you know?”

Tom Cruise in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ (AP)

Read The Independent’s four-star Top Gun: Maverick review here.

The action film has received overwhelming critical acclaim, including praise from esteemed filmmaker Quentin Tarantino. It has also become 2022’s highest-grossing blockbuster.

Top Gun: Maverick is in playing in cinemas now.