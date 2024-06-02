Netflix users celebrate as 2023 ‘masterpiece’ finally debuts online

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

June is off to a great start for Netflix thanks to the addition of an acclaimed 2023 “masterpiece” that is finally available to stream online.

Alongside the addition of an unfairly cancelled TV show with a 100 per cent Rotten Tomatoes score, Netflix has added monster movie Godzilla Minus One to its library in the UK.

The Japanese film, which is the first Toho Godzilla film since 2016’s Shin Godzilla, became an unexpected hit after arriving in cinemas in December 2023, and ended up becoming the highest-grossing Japanese live-action film ever in the US and Canada.

The film went on to win the Oscar for Best Visual Effects in March, a victory that was branded one of the event’s greatest as it beat heavyweights including Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 and Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning.

More recently, films are being made available to stream a home a matter of weeks after their theatrical release, but Godzilla Minus One proved an exception to this rule: after the film left cinemas, it was unknown when or where the film would be able to be seen, with many often sharing posts on social media asking when it would drop.

However, on Saturday (1 June), Netflix revealed it was the new home for the film in several territories, including the UK, and subscribers have been left unanimous in their excitement.

“The movie that should have been in your 2023 Top Ten if you actually like movies, GODZILLA MINUS ONE, is FINALLY available on Netflix!!!!!!” film commentator Joe Russo wrote on X/Twitter, with another adding: person wrote, with another adding: “Godzilla Minus One is a f***ing masterpiece. I can’t put into words how perfect this film is.

“Many have been waiting for this one for so long,” another of the film’s fans said. At the time of writing, Godzilla Minus One is the eighth most-watched film in the UK.

‘Godzilla Minus One’ is finally available to stream on Netflix ( Toho )

Godzilla Minus One will arrive on Netflix US later this year.