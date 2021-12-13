The Golden Globes will return in 2022 – although they won’t be on our screens.

The annual celebration of the year’s best film and TV will take place on 9 January 2022, and the nominations were announced today (Monday 13 December).

The Power of the Dog and Belfast were the biggest hitters among the nominees, earning seven nominations apiece, while Don’t Look Up, King Richard, Licorice Pizza and West Side Story all managed four.

On the TV side of things, HBO’s media mogul drama Succession emerged with the most nominations (five), followed by AppleTV Plus’s Ted Lasso and The Morning Show, which both bagged four.

You can find the full list of nominations here.

Next year’s ceremony has already been marred by scandal, after Globes voting body the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) was accused of a “culture of corruption”, where companies were allegedly able to buy nominations or wins.

It was also pointed out that none of the voting members were Black, with a writer on Emily in Paris calling out the HFPA in an op-ed back in February for nominating her show and not the critically acclaimed I May Destroy You.

Many studios and notable figures openly criticised the HFPA, with Tom Cruise going so far as to return his three awards. Ultimately, NBC dropped the ceremony, meaning the 2022 edition is currently not being televised.

In August, the organisation announced reforms to its bylaws as well as an overhaul of its membership process in a bid to diversify, with all 83 members voting 63 to 19 in favour of the measures.

NBC has said it was “encouraged” by these updates, but has not announced whether it will televise the ceremony.

There is now a question mark surrounding whether any of this year’s nominees will attend the event, when it takes place on 9 January.