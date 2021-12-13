Golden Globe 2022 nominations announced despite NBC pulling ceremony – full list
It remains to be seen if any of these nominees will attend the ceremony
The 2021 Golden Globe nominations are about to be announced following a tumultuous year for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA).
Earlier this year, the organisation’s voting membership faced a Hollywood boycott after it was revealed there were no Black members.
Many studios and notable figures openly criticised the HFPA, with Tom Cruise going so far as to return his three awards. Ultimately, NBC dropped the ceremony, meaning the 2022 edition is currently not being televised.
In August, the organisation announced reforms to its bylaws as well as an overhaul of its membership process in a bid to diversify, with all 83 members voting 63 to 19 in favour of the measures.
NBC on Thursday said it was “encouraged” by these updates, but has not announced whether it will televise the ceremony.
There is now a question mark surrounding whether any of this year’s nominees will attend the ceremony.
We will publish the full list of movies and TV shows nominated at the 2022 Golden Globes as soon as they’re announced.
Find live updates here.
