Golden Globes nominations – live: HFPA controversy overshadows ceremony as 2022 shortlist to be announced
Awards show is returning after year of controversy
The Golden Globes will return in 2022 – although they won’t be on our screens.
The annual celebration of the year’s best film and TV will take place on 9 January 2022, with nominations being announced today (Monday 13 December) at 6am PST, or 2pm GMT.
Next year’s show will be an awards evening with a difference, after the Globes voting body the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) was accused of a “culture of corruption”, where companies were allegedly able to buy nominations or wins.
It was also pointed out that none of the voting members were Black, with a writer on Emily in Paris calling out the HFPA in an op-ed for nominating her show and not the critically acclaimed I May Destroy You.
In response, the HFPA said that it intends to make changes to the way it is run, and announced in May that the 2022 ceremony would not be broadcast on NBC as part of its commitment to reform.
What happened in 2021?
If you managed to miss the controversy earlier this year, you might be wondering why the Golden Globes aren’t being broadcast in 2022 and what happened with the HFPA?
Back in February, the Los Angeles Times published a lengthy investigation looking into the Globes, an awards ceremony where all awards are chosen by 87 international journalists based in Los Angeles.
They raised two major points. The first was that none of the voters were Black, which many said was leading to Black actors and creators being overlooked in the nominations.
There were also claims that voters were being bribed to vote for certain shows with gifts and luxurious trips. One member claimed that they were flown to Paris and put up in a $1,400 (£1,050) a night hotel to go behind the scenes on Emily in Paris. The Netflix series was near-universally panned by critics, but picked up two nominations at last year’s awards.
