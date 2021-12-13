✕ Close Tina Fey and Amy Poehler say there is a lack of diversity in the Hollywood Foreign Press

The Golden Globes will return in 2022 – although they won’t be on our screens.

The annual celebration of the year’s best film and TV will take place on 9 January 2022, with nominations being announced today (Monday 13 December) at 6am PST, or 2pm GMT.

Next year’s show will be an awards evening with a difference, after the Globes voting body the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) was accused of a “culture of corruption”, where companies were allegedly able to buy nominations or wins.

It was also pointed out that none of the voting members were Black, with a writer on Emily in Paris calling out the HFPA in an op-ed for nominating her show and not the critically acclaimed I May Destroy You.

In response, the HFPA said that it intends to make changes to the way it is run, and announced in May that the 2022 ceremony would not be broadcast on NBC as part of its commitment to reform.

