Usually around this time of year, Hollywood prepares for the first prestigious film awards ceremony of the season.

However, this weekend, despite the Golden Globes taking place, there’ll be no televised red carpets or acceptance speeches.

This is due to a boycott of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which is the awards ceremony’s parent organisation.

The HFPA has been embroiled in controversy since February last year, when a Los Angeles Times exposé accused it of a lack of diversity in its voting membership – at the time, it did not have a single Black member – as well as “ethical lapses” in its business conduct.

Moves have been made behind-the-scenes to ensure change, but NBC has stuck with its decision to drop the awards ceremony from its schedules.

It’s also been reported that no stars will be in attendance, leaving the status of the ceremony up in the air.

However, the show will go on, albeit without any award winners present to expect their trophies.

Will Smith, Kristen Stewart, Andrew Garfield and West Side Story’s Ariana DeBose are among the stars being tipped to be named as winners.

Other films in contention include The Power of the Dog, Don’t Look Up and Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast.

Who will accept their possible awards remains to be seen – and it’s also uncertain whether you’ll be able to watch along to find out.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Caitríona Balfe and Jamie Dornan in ‘Belfast’ (Universal Pictures)

When is the 2022 Golden Globes happening?

The 2022 ceremony will take place on Sunday 9 January at the Beverly Hilton hotel.

Can I watch the 2022 Golden Globes online?

The HFPA will not be streaming the ceremony online, but will release winner updates on Twitter as the ceremony takes place. Find a full list here.

Past presenters include Ricky Gervais, Andy Samberg alongside Sandra Oh, and Tina Fey alongside Amy Poehler.

To what extent the ceremony will address the controversy also remains to be seen, but the HFPA said it plans to “shine a light on the long-established philanthropy work of the HFPA, showcasing a range of grantees during the programme”.

It also said the event will “discuss” the Reimagine Coalition, an initiative announced in October 2021 and set up with civil rights group the National Association for the Advancement of Coloured People (NAACP) to “increase diversity, equity, and inclusion across the global entertainment industry”.

In August, the organisation announced a series of reforms, including an overhaul of its membership process in a bid to diversify, with its 83 members voting 63 to 19 in favour of the measures.

Find a full list of this year’s nominations here.