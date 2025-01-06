Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Nikki Glaser pulled no punches as she kicked off the Golden Globes in Los Angeles, telling the A-List audience that the award show was “Ozempic’s biggest night.”

The 40-year-old comedian, who is known for her dark and often offensive brand of humor, opened the 82nd annual awards show in Los Angeles by using her opening monologue to take aim at a variety of topics, including voting, Hollywood sex scandals and Timothee Chalamet’s facial hair.

She is the first woman to solo host of the show, considered to be a bellweather for the forthcoming awards season. “I’m absolutely thrilled to be your host tonight,” Glaser said. “A room full of producers in at the Beverly Hilton and this time I have all my clothes on.”

Glaser entered the spotlight for her cutting, dark, and often offensive jokes during U.S. comedy roasts, including those of Bruce Willis, Alec Baldwin and Tom Brady. However, he assured her celebrity audience she would not be going for them.

open image in gallery The 33-year-old used her opening monologue to take aim at a variety of topics including voting, Hollywood sex scandals, and Timothee Chalamet’s facial hair ( Penske Media via Getty Images )

“I’m not here to roast you tonight, how could I you’re all so powerful. You could really do anything, except tell the country who to vote for, it’s ok you’ll do it next time,” she said.

The comedian went out to single out several famous faces, telling Zendaya: “I woke up for all of your scenes in Dune Part Two.” She added: “Challengers, girl oh my God that was so good, that movie was more sexually charged than Diddy’s credit card. I know I’m upset too, the afterparty isn’t going to be as good this year but we have to move on.

“A Stanley Tucci ‘freak-off’ just doesn’t have the same ring to it.. No baby oil this year just lots of olive oil.”

Glaser went on to compliment Tilda Swindon on her “role as Timothee Chalamet,” before telling the star of A Complete Unkown “You were great as Timothee Chalamet too this year... can I just say you have the most beautiful eyelashes on your upper lip.”

Turning to Hollywood hunk Glen Powell she added: “What a year you’ve had! Glenn, you were in everything: Twisters, Hitman, my head when I’m having sex with my boyfriend,” prompting laughter from the crowds and Powell himself.

open image in gallery The comedian went out to single out several famous faces including Zendaya ( REUTERS )

Glaser previously told The Independent that anticipation for the show had made her feel “42 weeks pregnant, and she was excited to deliver her jokes “in front of the crowd they were meant for.”

She has also received multiple nominations, including at the Globes itself, as well as the Critics’ Choice Television Awards, Grammy Awards, and Primetime Emmy Awards, including an Emmy nomination for her latest special, “Someday You’ll Die” for HBO.

Glaser has previously cited Tina Fey, Amy Poehler and Ricky Gervais as inspirations for her hosting duties.

According to The Telegraph, she asked the British comedian for tips and was told: “Don’t try to walk out there acting like you’re an A-lister, just because you’re invited. You wouldn’t be if you weren’t the host.”