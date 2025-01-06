Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The 2025 Golden Globes are officially here.

Tonight (January 5), awards season kicks off with the 82nd annual Globes ceremony at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, California, where the best of the best in film and television will be honored.

From Sean Baker’s Anora to Nicole Kidman’s raw performance in Babygirl , talent across a wide range of genres will be recognized this evening with breakout stars such as Ariana Grande, Adam Brody, and Jesse Plemons receiving nominations for the first time.

Last year, the unofficial dress code seemed to thread the needle between old Hollywood and contemporary style with several A-listers sporting see-through garb and sequins galore. Others kept things chic and classy with classic tuxedos and all-black ensembles.

Billie Eilish’s oversized suit jacket and skirt epitomized her usual adrogynous style perfectly, while Jeremy Allen White played it safe with a dark unbuttoned suit and no tie.

Margot Robbie went full-blown Barbie in a shimmering pink Armani gown with a tulle shawl and Manolo Blahnik pumps to match.

If this year’s Golden Globes gift bag is any indication of the luxurious fashion we’re about to see on the carpet, we’re in for a special treat.

These are the best dressed from the 2025 Golden Globes...

You can also follow along with all of the latest updates from the Golden Globes live with us here. Click here to see the most daring outfits on the red carpet.

Kristen Bell

open image in gallery Kristen Bell dons a rose gold gown on the Golden Globes red carpet ( Getty Images )

The Nobody Wants This actor donned a delicate shimmery rose gold dress that caught the light as she moved along the carpet. The top of Bell’s elegant gown was complete with a round neckline, tight bodice, and short skirt covering her hips.

Eddie Redmayne

open image in gallery Eddie Redmayne wears a checkered suit to the 2025 Golden Globes ( Getty Images )

Eddie Redmayne stepped out on the red carpet in a black and white checkered suit layered over a cream-colored shirt with a murray hill collar.

Kate Hudson

open image in gallery Kate Hudson arrives to the 2025 Golden Globes in a navy blue gown with rosette detailing ( Getty Images )

Kate Hudson stepped out in a navy blue strapless gown with intricate rosette details and a beautiful crystal pendant to match.

Adam Brody

open image in gallery Adam Brody arrives in a forest green tuxedo to the 2025 Golden Globes ( Getty Images )

The first-time Golden Globes nominee arrived in a forest green tuxedo embellised with a white rose. Brody is nominated for his role in the hit Netflix show, Nobody Wants This.

Kerry Washington

open image in gallery Kerry Washington arrives at the 2025 Golden Globes in a pink Balenciaga gown ( Getty Images )

Kerry Washington stepped out in a ruched hot pink dress with long black opera gloves.

The 47-year-old actress’ floor-length gown is made by Balenciaga’s creative director, Demna Gvasalia.

Nikki Glaser

open image in gallery Nikki Glaser dons a dark gold satin dress to host the 2025 Golden Globes ( Getty Images )

The host of the 2025 Golden Globes donned a dark gold sating gown with lots of movement. Her voluminous skirt soared as she walked across the carpet ready to take the stage for tonight’s ceremony.

Ali Wong

open image in gallery Ali Wong wears an elegant red gown with opera gloves on the Golden Globes red carpet ( Getty Images )

The 42-year-old comedian looked as if she was swimming in red chiffon seaweed with her floor-length gown. Wong teamed the soft, moving gown with long black opera gloves and her classic glasses.

Glen Powell

open image in gallery Glen Powell steps out in an all-black suit for the Golden Globes red carpet ( Getty Images )

The first-time Golden Globe nominee stepped out in Top Gun style with aviator sunglasses and a sleek black suit. Powell kept his fashion cool and casual, opting out of wearing a tie and instead unbuttoning his collared shirt.

Mindy Kaling

open image in gallery Mindy Kaling arrives in a shimmery gold gown outside the 2025 Golden Globes ( Getty Images )

Mindy Kaling arrived outside The Beverly Hilton Hotel in a dazzling gold ensemble. The actor elegantly accessorized with diamonds on her fingers and in her ears to match the beads on her dress.

This story is being updated as more stars arrive