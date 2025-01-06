Golden Globes 2025 live: Shogun sweeps top categories as Hollywood laps up host Nikki Glaser
Comedian Nikki Glaser earned a warm reception in a room of stars including Glen Powell, Timothée Chalamet, Angelina Jolie and Zendaya
The 2025 Golden Globes ceremony is underway. British stars including Daniel Craig, Ralph Fiennes, Cynthia Erivo and Kate Winslet are competing for top prizes alongside Timothée Chalamet, Nicole Kidman, Angelina Jolie and Colman Domingo.
The nominees were announced on December 9: the divisive musical crime comedy Emilia Peréz leads the pack at 10 nominations, while Hulu’s The Bear dominates the TV categories.
Other films in contention for trophies include hit musical Wicked, Sean Baker’s Palme d’Or-winning Anora and Brady Corbet’s epic drama The Brutalist, which was hailed a “masterpiece” after its festival premiere.
Stand-up comedian Nikki Glaser makes history as the first woman to host the Golden Globes solo. Her appointment comes after Jo Koy became the last-minute 2024 host, delivering a widely panned performance.
The awards ceremony will be broadcast on CBS, and US audiences can stream the show on Paramount+. There is no official channel to watch the ceremony in the UK.
‘Baby Reindeer’ wins Best Limited Series
Richard Gadd accepted the award for Best Limited Series for his controversial, autobiographical series Baby Reindeer.
The Independent’s Louis Chilton predicted the Netflix show would reign victorious, writing: “Since the initial blizzard of popularity and glowing reviews, comedian Richard Gadd’s autobiographical miniseries has been caught in a maelstrom of controversy. (The woman claiming to have inspired the character of Martha, Gadd’s obsessed stalker, is currently suing Netflix for defamation.)
“It’s all rather messy, but Baby Reindeer’s willingness to embrace messiness — to indulge complicated moral grey areas without simplifying or euphemising — is one of its very finest qualities. It makes all the other nominees here look rather tame and straightforward by comparison.”
Demi Moore shares hurtful comment that ‘corroded’ her for 30 years in Golden Globe winner speech
The Hollywood star won Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for her role in The Substance, the French body horror sleeper hit that had cinemagoers running for the doors.
“I’ve been doing this a long time — like over 45 years — and this is the first time I’ve ever won anything as an actor,” she told the crowd, before opening up about the fact she considered quitting the industry before being cast in The Substance.
“30 years ago, I had a producer tell me I was a popcorn actress and, at that time, I made that mean this wasn’t something I was allowed to have. That I could do movies that made a lot of money, but that I couldn’t be acknowledged, and I bought in and I believed that.”
Moore said this thought “corroded” her to the extent that she “thought a couple of years ago that maybe this was it, maybe Iwas complete, that I had done what I was supposed to do”.
The actor said she was “at a low point” when the script for The Substance, written by Coralie Fargeat, found its way to her. “The universe told me, ‘You are not done,’” Moore said.
Nikki Glaser wins fans on social media with ‘masterclass’ hosting performance
Viewers are heaping praise on host Nikki Glaser for her hilarious but restrained jokes about the celebrities in the room.
“Caught Nikki Glazer’s #GoldenGlobes monologue online. She has the right energy and perspective. She’s not afraid of the stars but doesn’t hate them. She’s not one of them so she can make fun of them but not destroy them. Also she put in the effort and worked hard at it unlike others in the past,” wrote one person.
“Clapped for Nikki Glazer in my living room after the ‘hardest working actors in show business - and by that I mean your servers’ bit,” wrote another.
“From Disasterclass to Masterclass,” said a third, referencing Jo Koy’s widely mocked hosting job last year.
Brady Corbet wins Best Director — Motion Picture and sends his condolences to Aubrey Plaza and Jeff Baena’s families
The Brutalist director Brady Corbet said his heart was with Aubrey Plaza and Jeff Baena’s family after the late director was found dead last week, aged 47.
Plaza’s representatives said in a statement: “The family is devastated and asks for privacy at this difficult time.”
Fans think Zendaya might be engaged...
Zendaya arrived at the 2025 Golden Globes with a massive diamond ring on her ring finger. The 28-year-old has been dating Tom Holland for four years.
Outside The Beverly Hilton hotel, Zendaya posed in front of the cameras, flashing an oval diamond set on a thin gold band. There is no word on whether the ring could be for an engagement — and possible future wedding — but it was spotted by cameras and social media users.
Selena Gomez praised for reaction to losing Golden Globe to Zoe Saldaña
Selena Gomez is receiving praise for her response to losing at the Golden Globes to her co-star Zoe Saldaña.
Gomez was nominated in two categories – Best Supporting Actress for her role in divisive Netflix musical Emilia Pérez and Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for Only Murders in the Building.
However, Gomez lost in the former category to her fellow co-host Saldaña, who herself beat category favourite Ariana Grande, who had been nominated for Wicked.
Gomez was overjoyed for her co-star, though, and showing she had no problem with losing, stood up and jumped up and down, applauding as Saldaña graced the stage.
Demi Moore wins ‘first ever’ award in acting career for ‘The Substance'
Demi Moore has won Best Actress in a Comedy for her role in The Substance.
“I’ve been doing this for 45 years and this is the first time I’ve ever won anything as an actor,” while it’s not strictly true, it is Moore’s first major award win in her career.
The Independent’s Louis Chilton predicted Mikey Madison would win for Anora.
“This category has several deserving winners this year — Zendaya deserves recognition for her stunning turn as the lone woman in Challengers‘ messy tennis love triangle, as does Demi Moore, who was haunting and unexpected in the maximalist body horror The Substance,” wrote Chilton.
“But it’s hard to see anyone beating Madison, who emerged from relative obscurity (unless you’re a Better Things fan, that is) to electrify Anora every minute she’s on screen. This category is Musical or Comedy, after all, and Madison’s Ani is by far the funniest performance on this list.”
Video: Golden Globes host Nikki Glaser's best jokes from 2025 ceremony
Glen Powell and Nikki Glaser flirt during Golden Globes
Glaser spoke to CNN last week, confessing that she thinks the 36-year-old Top Gun: Maverick star is “hot.”
Powell belatedly responded to the comedian’s praise during the Golden Globes red carpet on January 5, telling CNN: “Nikki, I feel the same way. You won the genetic lottery (and) you’re funny as hell.”
Later, during her opening monologue, Glaser teased Powell, joking that she would see him later that night.
