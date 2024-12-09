Golden Globe nominations 2025 – the full list (updating live)
All the movies, TV shows and actors in contention for trophies
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
The Golden Globes 2025 nominations are set to be announced in Hollywood.
On Monday (9 December), the latest round of nominees considered the best films and TV shows of the year will be named by Mindy Kaling and Morris Chestnut during a live broadcast from Los Angeles.
Films expected to be in contention for trophies at the forthcoming ceremony include Wicked, Anora, The Brutalist, Conclave and divisive Netflix film Emilia Pérez.
Meanwhile, in the TV categories, The Penguin, Baby Reindeer, Slow Horses and Shogun are all expected to receive nominations.
This year’s nods will arrive two years after a huge membership shake-up for the ceremony’s voting body, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which, in 2022, was accused of a lack of diversity in a Los Angeles Times exposé.
At the time, the HFPA did not have a single Black member, but it has since expanded its membership and enforced what was described as a strict code of conduct among voters. This led to the approval of many celebrities who, one year after boycotting the event, decided to attend the 2023 ceremony.
The full list of films and TV shows nominated for Golden Globes will be listed below as soon as they’re announced from 1.30pm GMT / 8.30am ET.
Best Motion Picture – Drama
Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture – Drama
Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture – Drama
Best Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy
Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy
Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy
Best Motion Picture – Animated
Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language
Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture
Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture
Best Director – Motion Picture
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
Best Television Series – Drama
Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series – Drama
Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series – Drama
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series – Musical Or Comedy
Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series – Musical Or Comedy
Best Supporting Actress, Television
Best Supporting Actor, Television
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series Or Motion Picture Made For Television
Best Performance By An Actress In A Limited Series, Anthology Series, Or A Motion Picture Made For Television
Best Performance By An Actor In A Limited Series, Anthology Series, Or A Motion Picture Made For Television
Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy or Television
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments