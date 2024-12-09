Golden Globe nominations 2025 - live: Awards season underway as Hollywood awaits announcement
The Oscars precursor is set to reveal which titles are in contention for trophies
Awards season is officially underway with the announcement of the 2025 Golden Globes nominations
The films and TV shows in contention for the annual ceremony are set to be revealed in Los Angeles by Mindy Kaling and Morris Chestnut on Monday (11 December).
Films expected to be in contention for trophies at the forthcoming ceremony include Wicked, Anora, Conclave and divisive Netflix film Emilia Pérez.
Meanwhile, in the TV categories, The Penguin, Baby Reindeer, Slow Horses and Shogun are the ones set to receive nominations.
This year’s nods will arrive two years after a huge membership shake-up for the ceremony’s voting body, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which, in 2022, was accused of a lack of diversity in a Los Angeles Times exposé.
At the time, the HFPA did not have a single Black member, but it has since expanded its membership and enforced what was described as a strict code of conduct among voters. This led to the approval of many celebrities who, one year after boycotting the event, decided to attend the 2023 ceremony.
Why did Hollywood boycott the Golden Globes?
The Golden Globes were the subject of a boycott in 2022 due to criticism over diversity within voting organisation the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA). The fallout led to Tom Cruise handing back his trophies.
Catch up on the story here:
Why are the Golden Globes being boycotted?
The 2022 awards are going ahead with no big stars in attendance or television broadcast
A dark horse
One film to look out for at this year’s Golden Globes is A Different Man, a satirical comedy-drama starring Sebastian Stan and Adam Pearson, which became a surprise victor at the Gotham Awards last month.
The film’s writer-director Aaron Schimberg was clearly in disbelief as the film was named Best Feature – certainly putting it on the map for the forthcoming awards season.
Dark comedy 'A Different Man' surprisingly triumphs at Gotham Awards
In a surprise that stunned the audience of Hollywood’s first big awards-season bash, “A Different Man,” a dark comedy about doppelgängers, deformity and authenticity in acting, won best feature film at the 34th Gotham Awards on Monday night
The Golden Globe nominations are set to be announced today in what will be a precursor hinting at what will win Oscars in 2025.
Films expected to be named include Wicked, Anora, Conclave and divisive Netflix film Emilia Pérez.
The Golden Globes also award the best in the world of TV, also. Shows expected to be nominated include The Penguin, Baby Reindeer, Slow Horses and Shogun.
