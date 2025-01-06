Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Golden Globe viewers have been left baffled by Netflix’s divisive crime musical Emilia Pérez sweeping several of the top film categories.

During the awards show, French director Jacques Audiard’s drama about a Mexican lawyer (Zoe Saldaña) who is hired to help a notorious cartel boss (Karla Sofía Gascón) retire and transition into living as a woman, won five of its ten nominations.

Zaldaña, 46, kicked off the ceremony by taking home the first trophy of the night for her supporting role as Rita Mora Castro in the movie. Spanish actor Gascon, 52, went on to become the first trans woman to win the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for her affecting performance as the titular Emilia.

Emilia Pérez later won Best Original Song for “Mi Camino,” as well as both Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language and Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.

In the latter category, it triumphed over Jon M. Chu’s acclaimed Wicked adaptation, Luca Guadagnino’s sports romance Challengers, Sean Baker’s rom-com Anora, Jesse Eisenberg’s A Real Pain and Coralie Fargeat’s sci-fi horror The Substance.

Its win, particularly over Wicked and Anora, has since been decried by several social media users.

Zoe Saldaña in ‘Emilia Perez.’ The movie won several awards during the Golden Globes, but left social media fuming ( Netflix )

“I’m sorry I was being happy for Zoe winning best supporting actress but Emilia Pérez winning for best motion picture comedy/musical over Wicked is CRAZY,” one person tweeted.

“Emilia Pérez winning, never take the Golden Globes seriously gang,” a second wrote on X. A third quipped: “Who at The Golden Globes owes the makers of Emilia Pérez?”

“How tf does Emilia Perez have more Golden Globes than ANORA???” a fourth asked in shock, with another agreeing: “I’m sorry Emilia Perez won 4 Golden Globes and Anora was goose egged? Are we being for real?”

Others, however, were more impressed and proud of the win.

“It’s so well deserved,” one praised.

“Emilia Pérez winning Best Motion Picture: Musical or Comedy at the Golden Globes is a huge accomplishment!” another applauded.