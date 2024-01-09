Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Two Star Wars actors “finally” met at the Golden Globes – despite playing mother and son in the franchise.

On Sunday (7 January), many Hollywood actors descended upon the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles for the annual ceremony honouring the best in film and television. Two such stars in attendance were Natalie Portman, nominated for her role in May December, and Mark Hamill, who presented an award.

The pair ran in to each other for what was revealed to be the very first time, and Hamill shared a photo of the momentous meeting, which sent ripples of excitement through the Star Wars fandom.

Luke Skywalker actor Hamill, posting the photo of himself alongside Portman who played his mother Padmé Amidala in the Star Wars prequels, wrote: “Now I have finally met my ‘mother,’ thanks to the @goldenglobes.”

Over the years, both Hamill and Portman have frequently discussed how strange it is that they have never met one another, with Portman telling late night host Stephen Colbert in 2018: “I would love to meet him. Mark, I would love to meet you. Come over!”

Fans have reacted to the photo accordingly, with one writing: “Love this!!! Can’t believe it took so long!!!”

One fan branded it “the best thing I’ve seen in a long time”, with another stating: “My nerdy little brain just exploded.”

Many pointed out, in a reference to the original Star Wars trilogy, that Luke’s meeting with his mother went “substantially better than when he met his father”.

In another reference to the film series, a fan posted: “Luke, I am your mother.”

‘Star Wars’ actors Natalie Portman and Mark Hamill ‘finally’ meet (X/Twitter)

Oppenheimer was the big movie winner at the 2024 Golden Globes, with Succession and The Bear sweeping the TV categories.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

The ceremony was hosted by comedian Jo Koy, who seemingly left Taylor Swift unimpressed with a joke aimed at the singer, and dealt a particularly brutal jibe at Harry and Meghan.

Meanwhile comedian Jim Gaffigan left the audience wincing with a controversial quip addressing the unsealed Jeffrey Epsetin court records.

Find the full list of Golden Globes 2024 winners here. Hamill presented a brand new category – Cinematic and Box office Achievement – which went to Barbie.