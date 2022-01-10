Golden Globes: Rachel Zegler reacts to Best Actress win for West Side Story by sharing ‘strange’ coincidence
Zegler’s win occurred on a key anniversary relating to her ‘West Side Story’ experience
West Side Story star Rachel Zegler has reacted to winning a Golden Globe by sharing a “strange” coincidence.
The actor, 20, won the Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical award on Sunday (9 January) for her role of Maria in Steven Spielberg’s film.
Zegler wasn’t present at the ceremony due to as Hollywood boycott of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) that led to NBC pulling the event from its television schedules.
She became one of the first winners to react to their victory, though, writing on Twitter that she won the award three years to the day she was cast in West Side Story.
“I got cast as Maria in West Side Story on 1/9/1 and I just won a Golden Globe for that same performance, on 1/9/22,” she wrote, adding: “Life is very strange.”
Ariana DeBose won Best Supporting Actress for her role in the film, which went on to win Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical.
The evening’s other big winners were Jane Campion’s Netflix drama The Power of the Dog and HBO series Succession.
Find a full list of winners here.
