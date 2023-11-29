Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Awards season has officially kicked of, with the Gotham Awards bringing film fans the first hints at what might be nominated for Oscars in 2024.

The Gotham Awards, held in Los Angeles, is the first film event on the awards calendar, with many victors named during the ceremony going on to become regular nominees throughout the season. It’s worth noting that the Gothams typically recognise independent films, which is why high-profile films including Killers of the Flower Moon and Oppenheimer were absent from the nominations list.

However, many of those who have won Gothams in the past have gone on to secure Oscar nominations.

If the 2023 Gotham Awards were anything to go by, it’s going to be an exciting race for the drama Past Lives, Killers of the Flower Moon star Lily Gladstone and Riverdale alumni Charles Melton, who stars alongside Julianne Moore and Natalie Portman in Todd Haynes’s May December.

Celine Song’s Past Lives, which stars Greta Lee, Teo Yoo and John Magaro, took home Best Feature, while Gladstone won for the little-seen drama The Unknown Country. She is hotly tipped to receive an Oscar nod for her work in Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon.

In the Outstanding Lead Performance, which is no longer defined by gender, Gladstone beat out contenders including Lee, Teyana Taylor (A Thousand and One), Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla), Andrew Scott (All of Us Strangers) and Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction).

Melton won in the Outstanding Supporting Performance category, beating Ryan Gosling (Barbie), Da’Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers), Glenn Howerton (BlackBerry) and Sandra Hüller (The Zone of Interest).

The last two winners of Outstanding Supporting Performance at the Gothams – Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All At Once) and Troy Kotsu (CODA) – ended up winning Best Supporting Actor at the Oscars.

Meanwhile, Justine Triet’s Cannes Palme d’Or winner Anatomy of a Fallwon two awards: Best Screenplay and Best International Feature.

In the latter category, it won over Andrew Haigh’s All of Us Strangers, Yorgos Lanthimos’s Poor Things, Jonathan Glazer’s The Zone of Interest and Lila Avilés’s Tótem.

Charles Melton is officially in the Oscar race for Best Supporting Actor (Getty Images for The Gotham Film)

Find the full list of winners – in the film and TV categories – below:

Best Feature

Passages

Past Lives WINNER

Reality

Showing Up

A Thousand and One

Outstanding Lead Performance

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor – Origin

Lily Gladstone – The Unknown Country WINNER

Greta Lee – Past Lives

Franz Rogowski – Passages

Babetida Sadjo – Our Father, The Devil

Andrew Scott – All of Us Strangers

Cailee Spaeny – Priscilla

Teyana Taylor – A Thousand and One

Michelle Williams – Showing Up

Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction

‘Past Lives’ (© Twenty Years Rights LLC)

Outstanding Supporting Performance

Juliette Binoche – The Taste of Things

Penélope Cruz – Ferrari

Jamie Foxx – They Cloned Tyrone

Claire Foy – All of Us Strangers

Ryan Gosling – Barbie

Glenn Howerton – BlackBerry

Sandra Hüller – The Zone of Interest

Rachel McAdams – Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret

Charles Melton – May December WINNER

Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers

Best Screenplay

All of Us Strangers – Andrew Haigh

Anatomy of a Fall – Justine Triet, Arthur Harari WINNER

May December – Samy Burch

RMN – Cristian Mungiu

The Zone of Interest – Jonathan Glazer

Best International Feature

All of Us Strangers

Anatomy of a Fall WINNER

Poor Things

Tótem

The Zone of Interest

Sandra Hüller in ‘Anatomy of a Fall' (Picturehouse Entertainment)

Best Documentary Feature

20 Days in Mariupol

Against the Tide

Apolonia, Apolonia

Four Daughters WINNER

Our Body

Breakthrough Director

Raven Jackson – All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt

Georgia Oakley – Blue Jean

Michelle Garza Cervera – Huesera

Celine Song – Past Lives

AV Rockwell – A Thousand and One WINNER

Outstanding Performance in a New Series

Jacob Anderson – Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire

Dominique Fishback – Swarm

Jharrel Jerome – I’m a Virgo

Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face

Bel Powley – A Small Light

Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us

Chaske Spencer – The English

Rachel Weisz – Dead Ringers

Ali Wong – Beef WINNER

Steven Yeun – Beef

Ali Wong in ‘Beef' (ANDREW COOPER/NETFLIX)

Breakthrough Television Over 40 Minutes

Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire

Dead Ringers

The English

The Last of Us

A Small Light WINNER

Telemarketers

Breakthrough Television Under 40 Minutes

Beef WINNER

High School

I’m A Virgo

Rain Dogs

Swarm