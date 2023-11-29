Gotham Awards 2023: The full list of movie and TV winners as awards season begins
Some of these names will undoubtedly be in contention for trophies next year
Awards season has officially kicked of, with the Gotham Awards bringing film fans the first hints at what might be nominated for Oscars in 2024.
The Gotham Awards, held in Los Angeles, is the first film event on the awards calendar, with many victors named during the ceremony going on to become regular nominees throughout the season. It’s worth noting that the Gothams typically recognise independent films, which is why high-profile films including Killers of the Flower Moon and Oppenheimer were absent from the nominations list.
However, many of those who have won Gothams in the past have gone on to secure Oscar nominations.
If the 2023 Gotham Awards were anything to go by, it’s going to be an exciting race for the drama Past Lives, Killers of the Flower Moon star Lily Gladstone and Riverdale alumni Charles Melton, who stars alongside Julianne Moore and Natalie Portman in Todd Haynes’s May December.
Celine Song’s Past Lives, which stars Greta Lee, Teo Yoo and John Magaro, took home Best Feature, while Gladstone won for the little-seen drama The Unknown Country. She is hotly tipped to receive an Oscar nod for her work in Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon.
In the Outstanding Lead Performance, which is no longer defined by gender, Gladstone beat out contenders including Lee, Teyana Taylor (A Thousand and One), Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla), Andrew Scott (All of Us Strangers) and Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction).
Melton won in the Outstanding Supporting Performance category, beating Ryan Gosling (Barbie), Da’Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers), Glenn Howerton (BlackBerry) and Sandra Hüller (The Zone of Interest).
The last two winners of Outstanding Supporting Performance at the Gothams – Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All At Once) and Troy Kotsu (CODA) – ended up winning Best Supporting Actor at the Oscars.
Meanwhile, Justine Triet’s Cannes Palme d’Or winner Anatomy of a Fallwon two awards: Best Screenplay and Best International Feature.
In the latter category, it won over Andrew Haigh’s All of Us Strangers, Yorgos Lanthimos’s Poor Things, Jonathan Glazer’s The Zone of Interest and Lila Avilés’s Tótem.
Find the full list of winners – in the film and TV categories – below:
Best Feature
Passages
Past Lives WINNER
Reality
Showing Up
A Thousand and One
Outstanding Lead Performance
Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor – Origin
Lily Gladstone – The Unknown Country WINNER
Greta Lee – Past Lives
Franz Rogowski – Passages
Babetida Sadjo – Our Father, The Devil
Andrew Scott – All of Us Strangers
Cailee Spaeny – Priscilla
Teyana Taylor – A Thousand and One
Michelle Williams – Showing Up
Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction
Outstanding Supporting Performance
Juliette Binoche – The Taste of Things
Penélope Cruz – Ferrari
Jamie Foxx – They Cloned Tyrone
Claire Foy – All of Us Strangers
Ryan Gosling – Barbie
Glenn Howerton – BlackBerry
Sandra Hüller – The Zone of Interest
Rachel McAdams – Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret
Charles Melton – May December WINNER
Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers
Best Screenplay
All of Us Strangers – Andrew Haigh
Anatomy of a Fall – Justine Triet, Arthur Harari WINNER
May December – Samy Burch
RMN – Cristian Mungiu
The Zone of Interest – Jonathan Glazer
Best International Feature
All of Us Strangers
Anatomy of a Fall WINNER
Poor Things
Tótem
The Zone of Interest
Best Documentary Feature
20 Days in Mariupol
Against the Tide
Apolonia, Apolonia
Four Daughters WINNER
Our Body
Breakthrough Director
Raven Jackson – All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt
Georgia Oakley – Blue Jean
Michelle Garza Cervera – Huesera
Celine Song – Past Lives
AV Rockwell – A Thousand and One WINNER
Outstanding Performance in a New Series
Jacob Anderson – Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire
Dominique Fishback – Swarm
Jharrel Jerome – I’m a Virgo
Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face
Bel Powley – A Small Light
Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us
Chaske Spencer – The English
Rachel Weisz – Dead Ringers
Ali Wong – Beef WINNER
Steven Yeun – Beef
Breakthrough Television Over 40 Minutes
Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire
Dead Ringers
The English
The Last of Us
A Small Light WINNER
Telemarketers
Breakthrough Television Under 40 Minutes
Beef WINNER
High School
I’m A Virgo
Rain Dogs
Swarm
