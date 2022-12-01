Jump to content

Frank Vallelonga Jr death: Green Book actor dies aged 60 as police identify dumped body

New York Police Department responded to a call about an unconscious male

Inga Parkel
Thursday 01 December 2022 21:00
Comments
Green Book trailer

Green Book actor Frank Vallelonga Jr has died aged 60.

On Thursday (1 December), the New York Police Department identified a body found dumped in the Bronx, New York as belonging to the actor.

Vallelonga Jr was best known for his role in the 2018 film, which won the Oscar for Best Picture in 2019.

He portrayed a relative of Viggo Mortensen’s character, bouncer Frank “Tony Lip” Vallelonga. The actor was the son of the real-life bouncer depicted in the movie.

Confirming his death, the actor’s representative said in a statement (via Fox News): “I’m very sad to confirm Frank’s death. It’s a terrible tragedy. He was an incredible guy and a great actor.”

On Monday (29 November) the NYPD responded to a call about an unconscious and unresponsive male. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the police, the body showed “no obvious signs of trauma”. A medical examiner will determine the cause of death. Meanwhile, the investigation remains ongoing.

However, an arrest has been made.

This is a breaking news story – more information to follow...

